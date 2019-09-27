Vermont Garden Journal: Fall Is A Wonderful Time For Roses

Growing roses has always been a chore. It seems every year, just as the flowers start to open in early summer, pests such as Japanese beetles, rose slugs, and diseases, like black spot, devour the flowers and leaves. The pest problems are accentuated by sometimes hot, windy summer weather conditions. The rose flowers open and drop quickly making my rose-show a fleeting performance.

But, I've realized something about roses that's changing my way of looking at them. Certainly there are many varieties of roses that bloom all summer, providing color with other perennial flowers and shrubs. But they still have to contend with pests and hot weather. It's in the fall when roses really shine.

I've started to think of my roses, not just as summer flowers, but as a fall-flowering plant. I'm pleasantly surprised at how beautiful they are right now and it happens every year. With the cooler weather and lower light intensity, the rose flowers not only last longer, but the colors are deeper and richer. Combine this with the lack of Japanese beetles and other pests and my roses look the best they have all year. I used to think of beautiful, fall roses as an oddity, but really it's a trend in our garden.

When selecting roses, obviously look for types that bloom all summer. In my garden, the "Julia Child" floribunda rose is gorgeous right now. Even the fragrance seems better. Other great bloomers include shrubs roses, such as "Bonica," the Canadian Explorer roses, such as "John Davis," "The Fairy" and "Apricot Drift" ground-cover rose. If planting in fall, protect the new roses with bark mulch piled on top of the plant in November. After a few years you may also agree that fall is for roses.

Now for this week's tip: bring tomatoes showing color indoors now before a frost. Wrap the individual fruits in newspaper and place them in a warm room to ripen. They don't need light. Use the green tomatoes in relishes or fried.