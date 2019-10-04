Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal: Getting Rid Of Pesky Japanese Knotweed

  • Japanese knotweed is considered an invasive species in many states and Canadian provinces.
There are invasive weeds and then, there is Japanese knotweed. This weed takes over wetlands, stream banks, roadsides, and moist landscapes, crowding out other plants and destroying habitat.

In Japan, knotweed is kept under control by a variety of native insects and diseases. It arrived in North America via Europe in the late 1800s and it's considered invasive in 42 states and eight Canadian provinces. It grows quickly in spring from underground rhizomes into a 10-to-15-foot tall mass of greenery. Right now its greenish-white flowers are blooming.

While Japanese knotweed spreads by seed and by stems rooting in moist soil, the real culprit is the roots. If you dig out the roots, any pieces left in the soil will sprout and form more plants.

So, what to do? First, be realistic. A single season of mowing or digging won't stop Japanese knotweed. This is a long term proposition. You'll need to use a number of techniques to be successful. Mow or cut down the stand every two-to-three-weeks, or whenever the plants are six inches tall, from May until October. Gather the cuttings and place them in black plastic garbage bags in the sun for weeks to kill them. Then, cover the stand with a heavy duty tarp used for erosion control. Both of these methods are designed to weaken the roots and may need to be used for a number of seasons. After it's been weakened, try to dig out a small stand by hand. You'll have to repeat this annually, for years, since it will resprout.

I'm not one to usually recommend herbicides, but for large infestations you may have to resort to chemicals. Check with the Department of Agriculture for the best ones to use and where you can apply them. Consider using the injection or foam method. In fall, cut stems six inches above the soil line and apply the herbicide directly to the cut to translocate into the roots. This will reduce the herbicide spread to other plants.

Vermont Garden Journal: Fall Is A Wonderful Time For Roses

By Sep 27, 2019
Shrub roses, such as "Bonica," bloom great in the fall and their colors seem deeper and richer late in the year.
Rowena Kong / ISTOCK

Growing roses has always been a chore. It seems every year, just as the flowers start to open in early summer, pests such as Japanese beetles, rose slugs, and diseases, like black spot, devour the flowers and leaves. The pest problems are accentuated by sometimes hot, windy summer weather conditions. The rose flowers open and drop quickly making my rose-show a fleeting performance.

Climate Change Research: By Century's End, Expect Much Earlier Maple Season

By & Oct 1, 2019
Bottles of maple syrup in leaf-shaped bottles
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

A new study published in the journal Forest Ecology and Management looks at how climate change will affect the timing and yield of the sugaring season in the eastern part of North America.

Outdoor Radio: Hunting The Ferocius Vermont Tiger Beetle

By Oct 2, 2019
The cicindela repanda, or bronzed tiger beetle, is one of the many species that have been spotted in Vermont.
Kent McFarland

If you've been in the woods or in the garden and spotted a quick flash of metallic emerald that was there one second and gone the next, then you have probably encountered a tiger beetle. These insects earn their name. They are fast, fierce predators, even as larva. There are 16 species of tiger beetles that have been spotted in Vermont. Out of those 16, almost half are considered to be of conservation concern.