Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Protect Migrating Birds By Getting Rid Of Invasive Shrubs

By 5 minutes ago
  • Japanese barberry is amoung the most invasive shrubs in Vermont.
    Japanese barberry is amoung the most invasive shrubs in Vermont.
    Tuutikka / ISTOCK

I always enjoy watching the birds feast on wild berries this time of year as they head South for winter. While there is an abundance of berry shrubs in the wild, not all of them are good characters. There are a number of invasive shrubs that are spread by birds eating the berries and then pooping out the seeds. These shrubs take over habitats, crowd out natives and make the environment less hospitable for wildlife.

The most invasive shrubs in Vermont include Japanese barberry, burning bush, buckthorn, autumn olive and multiflora rose. Check out the list of invasive plants at vtinvasives.org.

After identifying the shrub, you'll then need to decide if and how to control it. Assess the extent of the infestation. If the shrub is also on adjacent lands, you might want to talk to your neighbors about doing a community-wide control.

Then, get to work! Cut down and dig out the roots of these invasives. Try to get as much of the root system as possible since some, such as Japanese barberry, spread by underground rhizomes. Once dug out, don't move them to a new location since they may still be fruiting. Let them air-dry or chip them onsite and watch for seedlings next spring.

Once destroyed, you'll need to replace this important source of bird food. Invasive shrub berries do have calories birds need to survive the winter. However, research has shown native shrub berries are higher in fat and a better source of energy, especially for migration.

Replace the invasive shrubs with native berry shrubs; such as blueberry, winter berry, chokeberry, dogwood and Arrowwood viburnum. You'll give the birds the food they need, and help recreate a healthy ecosystem. Come hear me speak more about invasive plants at the Vermont Extension Master Gardener Conference on Nov. 2 at Shelburne Museum.

Now for this week's tip: when carving jack-o'-lanterns, seal the cuts with petroleum jelly to prevent the pumpkin from rotting before the big evening.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: How To Store Your Veggies For Winter

By Oct 18, 2019
Root crops, such as carrots, beets, potatoes and parsnips, can be stored indoors in cold, moist conditions.
alicjane / ISTOCK

The leaves are golden and red, the pumpkins are orange and it's time to store your veggies for winter. Even if you've had a killing frost in your area, there are some veggies you can still store for winter eating.

Surveyed Vermonters See Dairy As Key To State's Identity, But Farmers Say It's A Struggle

By Oct 22, 2019
A man stands in a field wearing a red shirt
John Dillon / VPR

More than 90% of those surveyed in the new VPR-Vermont PBS Rural Life Survey said the dairy industry is "somewhat important" or "very important" to Vermont, yet this treasured way of life is in serious trouble.

Timeline: Jayadeva, Sanskrit Poet

By Oct 21, 2019
Krishna and Radha are the subjects of an epic, ancient poem by Jayadeva entitled "Gita Govinda."
U.S. Public Domain

In Hinduism, Krishna, the god of compassion, tenderness and love, is the eighth avatar or incarnation of Vishnu. In art, Krishna is usually depicted with a flute in his hand; his music calling devotees to him. In many of these paintings and sculptures, Krishna stands side by side with Radha, the supreme goddess. These two are linked by divine love and together represent feminine and masculine aspects of God. This picture, this tale of supreme love, comes to us from the work of a 12th century poet and composer, Jayadeva and his epic work Gita Govinda.