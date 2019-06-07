Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Protecting Your Crops From Flea Beetles

  • Flea beetles hop when disturbed, which is how they earned their name. You'll find them on radish, kale and arugula seedlings just as they emerge from the soil.
    Holcy / ISTOCK

There's nothing more discouraging than working hard prepping your vegetable garden soil, making beds and sowing seeds, only to find as soon as the little plants emerge they get eaten by insects. One of the worst culprits this time of year is the flea beetle.

These small, black beetles literally hop when disturbed, hence the common name. This also makes it hard to catch and kill them. You'll notice their activity on radishes, kale, and arugula seedlings as they emerge from the soil. However, you'll even find them on transplants of broccoli, eggplant and spinach. Their damage looks like small, shotgun holes in the leaves. Look closer and you'll find the beetles. If severe enough they can kill your plant. Once the plants are larger, flea beetles aren't a problem.

While you can cover the seeds and seedlings to prevent some damage, invariably, flea beetles will get under the row cover. I find the best control is to create an environment they don't like on the leaves.

I've be dusting my seedlings with diatomaceous earth or kaolin clay. Diatomaceous earth, or DE, is made from the skeletal remains of tiny diatom sea creatures. It's dusty and sharp for little insects. Kaolin clay is like potter's clay and also leaves a dusty film on the leaves. The dust doesn't harm the plants, but makes life unpleasant for the flea beetles. Reapply after a heavy rain. You can also hang yellow sticky traps close to the seedlings to attract and kill the flea beetles or use radishes as a trap crop.

Now for this week's tip: speaking of insects, watch out for the red lily leaf beetle on your Asiatic and Oriental lily leaves. The bright red beetle lays eggs on the underside of the leaves. They hatch into black, slug-like larvae that can devour your lilies. Hand pick the red beetles in the morning and crush the larvae by running your gloved hand up the lily stalk. Check your lilies often for signs of this beetle.

