Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Some New Ideas For Perennial Garden Care

By 1 hour ago
  • After the birds are finished picking out the seeds of echinacea and Black-Eyed Susan plants, simply chop the plants into small pieces and leave them on the soil.
    After the birds are finished picking out the seeds of echinacea and Black-Eyed Susan plants, simply chop the plants into small pieces and leave them on the soil.
    HenryPhotos / ISTOCK

For years in fall, I've faithfully cut back my herbaceous, perennial flowers; such as peony, hosta, phlox, and echinacea to clean up the beds for winter. But now my thinking has changed.

It all started when I asked myself, why remove all that plant matter at all? Usually I cut the foliage to the ground, move it to the compost pile and next year move some compost back into the beds. But why create all that extra work? Why not compost the foliage in place?

My horticultural brain went into overdrive repeating all the times I've heard about removing diseased and insect-infested foliage from the garden so they won't re-infest plants next spring. But what about plants that are mostly healthy, or have diseases that always show up anyway, such as powdery mildew?

So now I chop and drop. My new favorite garden tool for the task is a manual hedge trimmer. After the birds are finished picking out the seeds of my echinacea and Black-Eyed Susan plants, I simply chop the plants into small pieces and leave them on the soil. The organic matter protects the plant roots in winter. By spring, most of the material has decomposed and I saved myself alot of extra work. But what about the overwintering pests? If the plants were heavily diseased or pest-infested, I still remove them. But for all the others, if a few harmful insects survive around the plant, then a few beneficial ones will as well. Leaving the tops as they would naturally in the wild, simply gives all the creatures, good and bad, a place to live.

I have to warn you, if you're still attached to the aesthetic of beautifully cleaned and tidy perennial beds, this method may not suit you. It's messy. But if you're willing to give it a try, chop and drop the foliage.

Now for this week's tip: cover strawberry beds with a layer of hay or straw to prevent them from freezing, thawing and heaving in winter.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Protect Migrating Birds By Getting Rid Of Invasive Shrubs

By Oct 25, 2019
Japanese barberry is amoung the most invasive shrubs in Vermont.
Tuutikka / ISTOCK

I always enjoy watching the birds feast on wild berries this time of year as they head South for winter. While there is an abundance of berry shrubs in the wild, not all of them are good characters. There are a number of invasive shrubs that are spread by birds eating the berries and then pooping out the seeds. These shrubs take over habitats, crowd out natives and make the environment less hospitable for wildlife.

Reporter Debrief: Perception Of Vermont's Dairy Industry, And Farmers Who Live It

By & Oct 22, 2019
Cows outside
John Dillon / VPR

One takeaway from the Rural Life Survey conducted by VPR and Vermont PBS is how closely tied the dairy industry is to the state's self-image. Dairy is a cultural touchstone, but it's also an industry in decline.

VPR's John Dillon joined Vermont Edition to discuss the recent survey findings and his reporting on the dairy industry.

Timeline: Maracabru, Crusading Moralist

By Oct 28, 2019
A 13th century miniature depicts Maracabru standing with arms folded, without a musical instrument. Perhaps he sang his pieces a cappella or paid other musicians to accompany him.
U.S. Public Domain

Marcabru, the son of Lady Bruna, was begotten under such a moon that he knows how love wreaks havoc, -Listen!- for he never loved any woman, nor was he loved by another.”

These are the words of the 12th century troubadour, Marcabru. The troubadours were poets and composers of secular songs, a tradition that began with William IX, the Duke of Aquitaine. Unlike William, Marcabru was not royalty. He held no title and most likely earned a living through his art. There are 44 surviving poems attributed to Marcabru and four of them have notated melodies.