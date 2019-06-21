Vermont Garden Journal: Try These Edible Weeds In Your Garden And Your Diet

Last week I gave an overview of controlling weeds in the garden. This week I'm talking about my favorite way to control weeds, which is by harvesting them!

When I was a boy growing up near my Italian grandfather's farm, my relatives would come up from New York City each spring and we would go into the hay fields and harvest chicottia or dandelion greens. My grandmother would saute them with garlic, olive oil and tomatoes. Yum! I still harvest wild dandelions in spring when the leaves are less bitter, as I walk our dogs around our fields. And I grow cultivated dandelions in our garden, too. While dandelions are well known as an edible green, flower and root, there are many more weeds to harvest and even grow.

Ever see those large-leaved weeds growing that look like rhubarb? Chances are they're burdock. Harvest burdock roots in fall or early spring and roast them with other root crops. In the garden you may see lots of annual weeds germinating now. Many of these are edible eaten in salads, soups or steamed. Try lamb's quarters, which is in the quinoa or Chenopodium family. There are even colorful varieties of this weed you can grow, such as "Magenta Spreen." Red-rooted pigweed has a better name: amaranth. It's another good green when eaten young. You can grow a cultivated version called "Red Callaloo." Purslane loves warm, loose soils. Eat the wild version or grow the decorative "Golden Purslane." I once made a delicious pesto out of chickweed, mixed with other wild greens.

Of course, the first step to harvesting weeds is to do so with someone who can properly identify them. Even so, eat just a small quantity of the green at first, just in case your body reacts to it. Also, avoid harvesting weeds from roadsides or areas where pesticides may have been sprayed.

Now for this week's tip: Happy summer solstice! Keep planting succession crops of bush beans and lettuce to keep the harvest coming into late summer.