Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Zinnia Varities For Your Summer Garden

By 10 minutes ago
  • Zinnias start flowering in mid-summer and continue until frost. They are a favorite of hummingbirds, butterflies and bees.
    Zinnias start flowering in mid-summer and continue until frost. They are a favorite of hummingbirds, butterflies and bees.
    Baldomir

It's Memorial Day weekend and time to plant annual flowers. If you're looking for a no-nonsense, garden workhorse that will fill you flower needs, grow zinnias. This South American native isn't the most attractive flower in the pageant when grown in the wilds of Mexico, but once brought back to Europe and bred, it's become a stalworth. There are so many different colors, shapes and sizes that I grow a couple dozen each year.

If you're looking for a tall, cutting zinnia or one to stand tall in the back of a border try the "Benary Giants" or "State Fair Mix." These grow three-to-four-feet tall with four-to-six-inch diameter blooms. For a wilder look, try the three-foot tall cactus-type zinnias with spidery flower petals. Butterflies love all of these varieties. For shorter landscape zinnias try the two-foot tall "Zahara" series. For dwarf varieties in containers or in the front of a garden, you can't beat the "Profusion" series. These plants only grow one-foot tall, in elegant mounding shapes with a wide range of flower colors.

The keys to growing zinnias are heat, sun and dryness. Plant zinnias now from seed or transplants in a full-sun location on well-drained soil. The lighter the soil the better and don't overwater them. To avoid the dreaded powdery mildew disease, select disease resistant varieties, such as "Oklahoma," and space plants further apart. You can also spray Serenade organic fungicide when you first see signs of the disease.

Zinnias start flowering in mid-summer and continue until frost. Cut flowers all summer for bouquets but leave some for the hummingbirds, butterflies and bees. You can easily save seeds of non-hybrid varieties, such as "California Giants," in fall and sow them next year.

Now for this week's tip: don't be in a rush to plant basil seedlings yet. They like the heat. But if they're already in the ground, protect them with floating row covers until the temperatures warm consistently.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Lawn Care For The Rainy Season

By May 17, 2019
Nickbeer / ISTOCK

It continues to be a cool, rainy spring. While our shrubs and trees are taking their time leafing out, nothing stops the lawn. It's been growing a mile-a-minute and mowing is difficult with the soggy soils. So, it's a good time to talk organic lawn care.

VPR Cafe: Multi-Generational Home Becomes Event Space In Waterbury

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 7 hours ago
A courtyard dinner being prepared at 18 Elm in Waterbury.
18 Elm and Georgia Ayers, courtesy / via Seven Days

Last year, Sally Pollak - a food writer for Seven Days - enjoyed a gourmet, multi-course dinner in a dumpster at a location known as 18 Elm in Waterbury. The purpose of the event was to make a connection between food insecurity and food waste. Pollak shared that story in October 2018 and joins us again to explain what exactly 18 Elm is, and a bit about the family that occupies and operates it.  

'Did It Work?': State-Sponsored Vermont Food Stall At Boston Public Market

By May 14, 2019
A tractor rakes a field of asparagus
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

In 2015, the Agency of Agriculture teamed up with the Department of Tourism and Marketing to open a Vermont produce stand at the brand-new Boston Public Market. The two agencies saw the market stall as a way to promote Vermont tourism through the sales of Vermont food products — so what happened with this $25,000 state project?