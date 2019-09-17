From Vermont to 'Hadestown': Anaïs Mitchell's Musical Journey

Live call-in discussion: Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell's career has taken her on a long trek beginning in Vermont and recently landing on Broadway, where her musical Hadestown recently won eight Tony Awards. Mitchell joins Vermont Edition to discuss how her music, and her musical, have developed through the years.

Mitchell released her first album, Hymns for the Exiled, in 2004. About the same time, she started working on Hadestown. By 2006, the musical was being performed around Vermont. In the ensuing years, it went from off-Broadway to Canada to London and onto Broadway.

As Mitchell prepares to go out on a solo tour, we'll hear about her musical journey.

Post your questions, comments or favorite musical memories of Anaïs Mitchell below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.