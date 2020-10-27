Vermont Health Commissioner On Case Numbers, Vaccine Distribution Plan

Live call-in discussion: On Friday, Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine outlined a framework for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont. The plan is expected to evolve as new federal guidance becomes available. This hour, we talk more about what this means for Vermont as part of our weekly COVID-19 update, and we answer your questions.

Our guest is:

Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.