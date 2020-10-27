Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Health Commissioner On Case Numbers, Vaccine Distribution Plan

By & 7 hours ago
  • Dr. Mark Levine stands at a podium next to a screen
    Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine speaks during one of Governor Phil Scott's weekly COVID-19 press conferences.
    Screenshot / ORCA Media

Live call-in discussion: On Friday, Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine outlined a framework for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont. The plan is expected to evolve as new federal guidance becomes available. This hour, we talk more about what this means for Vermont as part of our weekly COVID-19 update, and we answer your questions.

Our guest is:

  • Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Department of Health
Health
Vaccinations

Related Content

St. Michael's Outbreak Now At 29 Cases

By VPR Staff 21 hours ago
A view on a college campus with trees and brick buildings.
John Billingsley / VPR File

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, the expected length of the U.S.-Canada border closure and more for Monday, Oct. 26.

'We Could Expect The Border To Stay Closed At Least Till Next Summer'

By 20 hours ago
A street sign showing Line Road and Border Road.
Elodie Reed / VPR File

Last week, the closure of the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential travel was extended once again. The border will remain shut until at least Nov. 21.