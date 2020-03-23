Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Health Experts Give Update, Take Questions On COVID-19

By & 1 hour ago
  • A sign pointing to the Department of Health lab.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live call-in discussion: In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Scott administration has issued further restrictions on businesses and non-essential group gatherings in Vermont. So far, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and two elderly residents have died. This hour, we get an update from two Vermont health experts and take your COVID-19 questions.

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, Vermont’s Deputy Health Commissioner
  • Dr. Joshua White, Chief Medical Officer at Gifford Health Care

Broadcast live at noon on Monday, Mar. 23, 2020; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Department of Health
Vermont Hospitals

Related Content

What Vermont's 'Essential Persons' List Is For, And Who's On It

By & 11 hours ago
Department of Public Works worker closes a playground at an elementary school in Walpole, Mass., on Friday, Mar. 20 out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus.
Steven Senne / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: Vermont schools and child care centers were ordered closed last week, but child care is being made available to "essential" workers, those deemed critical to keeping the state running. But how is the state determining who fits the definition of "essential"? 

As Social Distancing Becomes Norm, Vermonters Move Online For Support, Connection

By Mar 20, 2020
Teacher and students
Jen Rice, courtesy

As physical isolation becomes the new norm, some Vermonters are finding creative ways to help themselves and others reconnect using digital means. 