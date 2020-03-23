Vermont Health Experts Give Update, Take Questions On COVID-19

Live call-in discussion: In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Scott administration has issued further restrictions on businesses and non-essential group gatherings in Vermont. So far, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and two elderly residents have died. This hour, we get an update from two Vermont health experts and take your COVID-19 questions.

Our guests are:

Tracy Dolan, Vermont’s Deputy Health Commissioner

Vermont’s Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Joshua White, Chief Medical Officer at Gifford Health Care

Broadcast live at noon on Monday, Mar. 23, 2020; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.