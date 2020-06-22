Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Health Official And Winooski Mayor On Children and COVID-19

By & 5 minutes ago
  • A yellow school bus with notes reading
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Kids are not immune to COVID-19, as we've seen in the recent outbreak centered in Winooski, where nearly half of the positive tests are in children. This hour: we'll spend some time looking at coronavirus and children with Dr. Breena Holmes, the director of maternal and child health for Vermont's Health Department. And Winooski's mayor Kristine Lott joins us as well.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Breena Holmes is the director of maternal and child health for the Department of Health
  • Kristine Lott is the mayor of Winooski

Broadcast live on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

