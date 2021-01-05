Related Program: 
Vermont Health Official Answers Your Vaccine, COVID-19 Questions

Live call-in discussion: By the end of January, Vermonters in group 1A should have gotten at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But there have been problems with federal vaccine distribution and some are now calling for delaying the second shot or adjusting the amount in each dose. This hour, our weekly health update includes the latest on the vaccine here in Vermont, as well as your COVID-19 questions.


Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 5 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

