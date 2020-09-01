Related Program: 
Vermont Health Official Discusses Community Outbreak In Rutland County

Live call-in discussion: The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a community outbreak of COVID-19 in Rutland County. The outbreak is linked to a private party held at Summit Lodge in Killington. So far, 14 have tested positive for the virus. This hour, we get an update on this and other COVID-19-related news from Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan, and we answer your questions.

Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 after Gov. Phil Scott's 11 a.m. press conference; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

