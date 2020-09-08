Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Health Officials Discuss Back To School, Vaccinations

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Masked crossing guard, bus driver wait on school bus for families to pick up lunch
    In this June 24, 2020 file photo, bus driver Ray Dean and crossing guard Diane Farrell wait for families to pick up the free bagged lunches at Rutland High School.
    Aliya Schneider / For VPR

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Today is the first day of school for Vermont K-12 students, and some of them are stepping foot in their school building for the first time since March. But not without trepidation. This hour, we'll check in with the Health Department and answer questions about back to school, vaccines, testing and more.

Our guests are:

  • Christine Finley, immunization program manager for the Department of Health
  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Department of Health

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Broadcast live Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Department of Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinations

Related Content

Scott Administration Considers Flu Vaccine Mandate For Vermont Children

By Aug 28, 2020
Gov. Phil Scott at a media briefing earlier this month. Administration officials said Friday that the return of students to college campuses in Vermont hasn't had an impact on overall COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
Screenshot / VPR

The reopening of colleges and universities across Vermont doesn’t appear to be having any immediate impact on COVID-19 infection rates in the state, according to numbers compiled by the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

Vermont Prepares For Projected Increase In COVID-19 Cases As Public Schools, Colleges Reopen

By Sep 4, 2020
Gov. Phil scott, seen here at his media briefing Friday, says Vermont will likely see a modest increase in infection rates as schools and colleges reopen for in-person learning.
Screenshot / ORCA Media

Vermont is forecasting a spike in COVID-19 cases over the next month as colleges and public schools reopen for in-person learning, but state officials say they expect infection rates to remain well below the threshold that would trigger heightened public health concerns.