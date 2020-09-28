Vermont Health Officials Discuss Health And Safety Guidance As Schools Continue To Reopen

Live noon discussion: Agency of Education Secretary Dan French announced Tuesday that Vermont schools would move into "Step 3" over the weekend, which allows for gyms and cafeterias to be used normally and athletic competitions to happen between schools. This hour, we'll hear from the health department and answer your questions about COVID-19 and the health of students, teachers and staff.

Our guests are:

Ilisa Stalberg, deputy director of the Division of Maternal and Child Health at the Vermont department of health

Tracy Dolan, deputy comissioner of the Vermont department of health

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

