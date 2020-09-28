Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Health Officials Discuss Health And Safety Guidance As Schools Continue To Reopen

By & 1 minute ago
  • Staff screens student at Milton Elementary for a fever
    Agency of Education Secretary Dan French announced Tuesday that schools would enter "Step 3" of reopening, which went into effect on Saturday.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live noon discussion: Agency of Education Secretary Dan French announced Tuesday that Vermont schools would move into "Step 3" over the weekend, which allows for gyms and cafeterias to be used normally and athletic competitions to happen between schools. This hour, we'll hear from the health department and answer your questions about COVID-19 and the health of students, teachers and staff.

Our guests are:

  • Ilisa Stalberg, deputy director of the Division of Maternal and Child Health at the Vermont department of health
  • Tracy Dolan, deputy comissioner of the Vermont department of health

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

