Vermont Health Officials On Stemming COVID-19 Cases, Vaccine Distribution

Live call-in discussion: Over the weekend, Vermont crested 9,000 total cases of COVID-19 since March. And high numbers continue, with 109 cases reported on Monday. Our weekly health update includes the latest on stemming the tide of new cases and an update on vaccine distribution in Vermont, as well as other COVID-19 news.



Our guests are:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Christine Finley, immunization program chief for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.