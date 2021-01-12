Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Health Officials On Stemming COVID-19 Cases, Vaccine Distribution

By & 1 hour ago
  • A person crosses the street, by a shop window with a sign about mask-wearing.
    Aubuchon Hardware in Montpelier educates passersby on how to wear face mask on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Over the weekend, Vermont crested 9,000 total cases of COVID-19 since March. And high numbers continue, with 109 cases reported on Monday. Our weekly health update includes the latest on stemming the tide of new cases and an update on vaccine distribution in Vermont, as well as other COVID-19 news.


Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Christine Finley, immunization program chief for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Vaccine
Vermont Department of Health

Related Content

Vt. AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Leader 'Optimistic,' Analysis Expected Within A Month

By & 15 hours ago
gloved hands holding a syringe
Hans Pennink / Associated Press

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the country continues to go slower than expected, but a third vaccine may soon be on the way. An inoculation developed by Oxford University and drug maker AstraZeneca is now being used in the United Kingdom, and its being tested, in part, in Vermont.

Trying Out A Vaccine At UVMMC

By , & 5 hours ago
Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
Lara Dickson / For VPR

The AstraZeneca vaccine trial at UVM. Plus, Vermont surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 cases, Peter Welch in quarantine, and calls for impeachment.

State Reports 433 COVID Cases In Past 3 Days

By VPR Staff 14 hours ago
A chestnut horse bumps his nose on the head of a man in a red jacket and black face mask, who is holding the hoof of a white draft horse, who is held by a man in overalls and a blue face mask
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, state capitol security concerns and more for Monday, Jan. 11.

Coronavirus: Numbers Rising In Nearly Every State; Capitol Siege Put Members At Risk

By Jan 11, 2021

Last summer, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Congress that if the U.S. didn't get the coronavirus outbreak under control, the country could see 100,000 new cases per day.

Six months later, the U.S. is adding, on average, more than 271,000 new cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over the past 24 hours, 3,700 new deaths were recorded.

That brings the total number of reported cases in the U.S. to more than 22 million since the start of the outbreak — with a death toll of 373,000.