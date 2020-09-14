Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Legislators Discuss Newest Climate Change Bill

By & 28 minutes ago
  • Governor Scott is expected to veto the Global Warming Solutions Act, which would require Vermont to significantly reduce its carbon emissions.
    Creative Commons / Pexels

Live noon discussion: The Vermont Legislature has passed H.688, or the Global Warming Solutions Act, which would legally require the state to meet carbon emission reductions targets in the coming years, and allow people to sue the government if it does not meet those targets. It’s now awaiting Gov. Phil Scott’s signature, though he is expected to veto the act. This hour, we discuss this bill with legislators from both sides. Plus, we’ll hear about how similar legislation in Maine has played out.

Our guests are:

  • Rep. Selene Colburn, a Progressive from Burlington who was one of the sponsors of the Global Warming Solutions Act
  • Rep. Felisha Leffler, a Republican from Enosburg Falls who voted against the bill
  • Fred Bever, a news reporter and producer at Maine Public and has been following climate change in Maine

Broadcast live on Monday, Spet. 14, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

