In Vermont, Manufacturers Help Supply PPE

Live call-in discussion: Some Vermont manufacturers are retooling in this time of need, producing face masks, shields, and other forms of PPE for those working on the frontlines. We learn about these efforts and take your comments and questions.

Our guests are:

  • Meg Hammond, Executive Director of Generator Makerspace in Burlington
  • Kelly Krayewsky, Director of brand marketing and government affairs for Revision
  • Sam Hooper, Owner and president of Randolph-based Vermont Glove
  • Bill Shouldice, President and CEO of Vermont Teddy Bear in Shelburne

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, April 8, 2020; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Manufacturing

