Vermont National Guard On A COVID-19 Mission, Printed PPE, Pension Funds And Hungry Bears

It’s Wednesday, April 1st. In today's episode of The Frequency, the Vermont National Guard sets up temporary clinics in case local hospitals get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. Plus: A Burlington makerspace tries to print PPE, pension funds, and hungry bears.

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 15 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.