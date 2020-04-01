Related Program: 
The Frequency

Vermont National Guard On A COVID-19 Mission, Printed PPE, Pension Funds And Hungry Bears

By & 4 hours ago
  • A person wearing a military uniform walks through a green set of gym doors.
    In the April 1st episode of "The Frequency," hosts Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine give us the day's stories, including the set up of coronavirus surge sites by the Vermont National Guard around the state, like here at UVM's Patrick Gym.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

It’s Wednesday, April 1st. In today's episode of The Frequency, the Vermont National Guard sets up temporary clinics in case local hospitals get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. Plus: A Burlington makerspace tries to print PPE, pension funds, and hungry bears.

Credit Lara Dickson / For VPR

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 15 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

