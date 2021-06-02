Vermont Nears 80% Vaccination Benchmark

Live call-in discussion: The state of Vermont is on the verge of reaching its vaccination goals, which will allow it to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the very near future. What does this mean and how will these changes affect our behavior going forward? In our weekly health update, we put these questions to the Vermont Department of Health, and we also hear from you.

Our guest is:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

