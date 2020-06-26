Vermont News Updates For Friday, June 26

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, what it takes to unincorporate a village, and more for Friday, June 26.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont Department of Health reports seven new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health today reported seven new cases of COVID-19. Two of the new cases were identified as being in Chittenden County, two in Rutland County, one in Bennington County, two in Windsor County.

Four people are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, and 10 people remain hospitalized with symptoms under investigation. To date, the state is aware of 941 people who have officially recovered from the disease.

So far, 56 people have died from COVID-19, and the state has tested 61,589 people.

- Abagael Giles

How many students have returned to Burlington remains unclear

Only two University of Vermont students returning this month tested positive for COVID-19, but it's unclear how many returned to live in off-campus housing.

UVM officials set up pop-up sites where they could test between 1,500 and 2,000 students returning this month. But about three weeks into June, only 371 people have been tested.

A pilot "supportive quarantine" program run by the City of Burlington to prevent the spread of the disease also had lower than expected participation.

Zack Williamson, the city staffer in charge of the program, said only 190 people signed up. But he said the city also heard from landlords that rentals weren't filling up.

"People understandably were thinking this would be a normal June turnover in terms of student housing, but of course it's not a normal June and so... as far as we can tell, not nearly as many people moved to Burlington in this timeframe," Williamson said.

UVM is planning for students to return to campus in the fall for in-person instruction.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Vermont's Racial Equity Director calls on Congress to pass criminal justice reform

A federal bill supported by House and Senate Democrats bans choke holds, provides funds for additional police training and makes it easier for people to sue the police for alleged violations of their civil liberties.

The head of the Vermont office of Racial Equity, Xusana Davis, said it's critical for Congress to pass legislation that takes some initial steps to deal with decades of systemic racism in this country.

"Where my family is from, we have a saying, [a Spanish phrase] which translates to, 'When the river roars, it's because it's bringing water,' and so this is very much a river that is roaring because there is so much water," Davis said. "There is so much reason and evidence and merit and truth, examples and pain behind it."

The future of the bill is uncertain because Senate Republican leaders don't support several key parts of the Democratic legislation.

- Bob Kinzel

Perkinsville succeeds in petition to unincorporate

As local governments grow more complex, the board of trustees in one Vermont village has taken the unusual step of simplifying things by making itself essentially obsolete.

Perkinsville, population about 130, is a village in the town of Weathersfield.

When the village was electrified in 1928, residents wanted streetlights, but had to incorporate to get them. That meant creating a board of trustees.

Since then, village trustees have met annually to set a tax rate and raise money to pay for the electricity to power the streetlights.

But recently, the Weathersfield town selectboard agreed to absorb the cost into its own budget.

Perkinsville Trustee President and State Representative Annmarie Christensen said trustees successfully petitioned the Legislature to unincorporate the village.

"We are officially dissolved," Christensen said. "The governor signed. We are still a designated village center... a village geographically... it just rolls it into one town."

Without the responsibility of keeping the lights on, the former trustees can turn their attention to other, less formal village needs.

- Betty Smith