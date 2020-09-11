Vermont News Updates For Friday, September 11

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus and more for Friday, September 11.

Want VPR's daily news in podcast form? Get up to speed in under 20 minutes with The Frequency every weekday morning. How about an email newsletter? Add our daily email briefing to your morning routine.

The latest coronavirus data:

Loading...

Vermont Department of Health reports eight new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total cases identified to date in the state to 1,668. Of the new cases, three were identified in Chittenden County, one in Windsor County, two in Washington County, one in Orleans County and wone in Orange County.

Just one person is hospitalized with a confirmed case in the state. To date, 148,575 people have been tested. There are currently 38 people being monitored as close contacts of confirmed cases.

- Abagael Giles

Vermont House passes state budget for 2021

The Vermont House has overwhelmingly passed the 2021 budget. It's a $1.8 billion spending plan that is balanced with the help of about $850 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Danville Democrat Kitty Toll chairs the House Appropriations Committee. She said the budget preserves social service programs and includes money to help the state college system stay open.

"This budget is balanced," Toll said. "It keeps reserves in place for capacity building for unknowns in January. It is a steady state budget during an uncertain time."

The Senate has not yet passed its version of the budget. When it does, any differences will be resolved by a conference committee.

- John Dillon

Vermont's rental relief program aims to prevent evictions this winter

Vermont's rental relief program is paying landlords for back rent now and helping tenants avoid costly evictions in the future.

The $25 million program pays out unpaid rent to property owners - in exchange, landlords must hald eviction proceedings and freeze rent for six months.

Richard Williams with the Vermont State Housing Authority told Vermont Edition that paying back rent is easing a backlog of evictions pending in court.

"We're starting to see stipulations coming through, which keeps the family in their home, gets this eviction off their back, [so] that they can move forward," Williams said.

Evictions are on hold during the pandemic, but can resume 30 days after Vermont's state of emergency officially ends.

The current state of emergency expires Oct. 15.

Listen to the full conversation, as heard on Vermont Edition.

- Matthew Smith

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.