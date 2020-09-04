Vermont News Updates For Friday, September 4

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, the reopening of Vermont's public schools and more for Friday, September 4.

Want VPR's daily news in podcast form? Get up to speed in under 20 minutes with The Frequency every weekday morning. How about an email newsletter? Add our daily email briefing to your morning routine.

The latest coronavirus data:

Loading...

Vermont Department of Health reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 today. One person is currently hospitalized with the disease in Vermont, and one person is hospitalized with symptoms under investigation.

So far, there have been 1,642 cases identified in Vermont. Of the new cases identified today, three were identified in Chittenden County, two were identified in Rutland County, one was identified in Bennington County and two were identified in Addison County.

So far, the state has tested 142,198 people for active cases. There are currently 79 people being monitored as close contacts of confirmed cases.

No new deaths were announced Friday.

- Abagael Giles

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission

A member of the Burlington Police Commission resigned on Thursday to protest the city's refusal to fire police officers involved in violent incidents.

Seven Days reports that racial justice advocate Mark Hughes announced his resignation at a rally in front of Burlington's City Hall. Protesters have been gathering since Aug. 25, demanding that the city fire three police officers accused of using excessive force.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city can't fire the officers because their cases have already been adjudicated. On Thursday, Hughes disagreed, saying the city is "not taking action because they are unwilling to accept the cost of doing so."

- Sam Gale Rosen

More from VPR: Protesters Want Burlington Police To Fire Three Officers. The Acting Chief Says He Can’t

Small plane crashes at Morrisville-Stowe airport

A small plane crashed Thursday at the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport, according to local police.

The accident happened while the aircraft was performing landing maneuvers, WCAX reports. Two people were injured in the accident and flown by helicopter to the UVM Medical Center.

Morristown police say their identities are being withheld pending notification of their families. Federal aviation officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

- Sam Gale Rosen

New survey shows Vermont schools face staffing shortages

Vermont's Teachers Union says it's very concerned that a number of schools in the state are not prepared to safely re-open next week.

The Vermont NEA conducted a survey of local schools and said it found that only 55% have a full-time nurse, 45% have ample supplies of soap and sanitizers, and just 29% have a sufficient number of substitute teachers.

Darren Allen is the communications director for the Union.

He said the state's overall grade for COVID pandemic school preparedness is just a D+.

"We're not messing around here. this is serious and I have to tell you, that let's just hope this is not a grand experiment on 80,000 students and their families,” Allen said.

Allen called on the Scott Administration and the Legislature to implement statewide policies to ensure that it's safe for students in all school districts to return to class next week.

Vermont public health officials continue to advise that it is safe to restart schools.

- Bob Kinzel

Lawmakers ponder pandemic space for next legislative session

Lawmakers have met and voted remotely since the spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Statehouse building in Montpelier. But they're now looking at how they can get together in person when the next session opens in January.

Jesse Beck, an architect hired to studied various options, told lawmakers there aren't many spaces available in central Vermont that could accommodate 180 people during the pandemic.

"When evaluating this, we started out with the Statehouse and started drawing our capacity circles into the various rooms," Beck said. "And very quickly, we understood that there's no way there could be a full return to the Statehouse."

Beck's report indicated there was just one space nearby that could work to accomodate a joint assembly of the Vermont Senate and House.

“The only option that we could really find close in central Vermont available to us was the Barre Auditorium,” Beck said.

The auditorium usually hosts high school basketball tournaments and other public events, such as an annual gun show. Beck's report estimates that it would cost about $217,000 to retrofit the building for the four-month legislative session.

Read the full story.

- John Dillon



Teachers union calls for statewide school reopening policies

Vermont's teachers union says a number of schools in the state are not prepared to reopen next week. The group wants lawmakers to create concrete statewide policies to protect students and school staff from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont NEA has just released a report card evaluating the safety steps taken by local schools.

Spokesperson Darren Allen said that while some schools are in good shape, the overall grade for the state is very disappointing.

"With an overall grade of D+, it is clear that health and safety standards are inconsistent," Allen said. "And that is unacceptable, since regardless of where in Vermont you live or go to school, safety is not, cannot and will not be negotiable."

The Vermont-NEA is urging the state and lawmakers to quickly adopt statewide policies to ensure that it's safe for all students and staff to return to school.

Vermont public health officials continue to advise that it is safe to restart schools.

More from VPR: Vermont Prepares For Projected Increase In COVID-19 Cases As Public Schools, Colleges Reopen

- Bob Kinzel

Quebec's Premier floats possibility of second lockdown

Quebec's Premier Francois Legault floated the possibility of second lockdown if residents don't follow health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

That's as case numbers have begun to tick up in the province.

CBC Reporter Ben Shingler told VPR Legault issed a warning to citizens.

"As students go back to school, he wanted to make sure people 'stay vigilant,' was the term he used, and not let our guard down, and not associate too much with people and maintain social distancing and wear masks and all those things," he said.

Quebec reported 187 new cases of the virus on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 63,000 people have contracted the disease and over 5,700 people have died in the province, according to the CBC.

Listen to the full conversation.

- Henry Epp

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.