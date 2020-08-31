Related Program: 
Vermont News Updates For Monday, August 31

By VPR Staff 10 minutes ago
Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, a multi-day protest demanding the firing of three Burlington police officers and more for Monday, August 31.

The latest coronavirus data:

Eight people test positive for COVID-19 in Chittenden County

The Vermont Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday, and all of them were in Chittenden County. Another 2,447 people had tests that came back negative.

To date, 135,721 people in Vermont have been tested for the disease, and 1,624 of those have tested positive. One person is currently hospitalized, and 1,425 are reported to have recovered. Fifty-eight people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Vermont.

- Elodie Reed

Burlington protesters continue demanding firing of three cops

On Sunday evening, more than 150 people protested in downtown Burlington, calling again for three Burlington police officers involved in use-of-force incidents to be fired.

“If we don’t get it, shut it down!” the crowd chanted.

Leaders from local group The Black Perspective said they have spoken with Burlington’s mayor about their demands and will march each night at 6:30 p.m. from Battery Park to City Hall until the officers are fired.

The demonstrators chanted the officers’ names for a full block as they returned to the police department. They remained late into the night.

The demonstration was part of an ongoing protest that began last week. Between nightly marches, protesters have kept a vigil outside of the police department, camping at nearby Battery Park.

- Abagael Giles

