Vermont News Updates For Monday, June 22

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, Juneteenth and more for Monday, June 22.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont Department of Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health on Monday reported four new cases of COVID-19, all in Chittenden County.

No one is currently hospitalized with the illness in Vermont. So far, 926 people have recovered from known cases of the disease, and 56 people have died.

Eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 like symptoms that are under investigation, and the state reports that 58,607 people have been tested so far.

- Amy Kolb Noyes and Abagael Giles

Brattleboro expands outdoor dining by closing parts of some streets

Brattleboro is the latest town to close down part of its streets so restaurants have extra space to serve people.

Stephanie Bonin is director of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, and she said seeing people share a meal can help the community get beyond the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Looking at public spaces in a different way isn't just about commerce, " Bonin said. "It's also about being able to spotlight us as a community, seeing each other again."

Brattleboro used money from its revolving loan fund to install concrete barriers in front of the restaurants so there is additional outdoor space for customers.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Heat wave sets new records

The heat wave is setting new records in Vermont, according to the National Weather Service.

Around 1 p.m., it was 93 degrees at the Burlington International Airport, breaking the previous record high for this date set in 1921.

And today is the fifth day in a row with temperatures above 90 at the airport. That breaks the record for consecutive days above 90 in June.

- Amy Kolb Noyes

Vermont State Police recover body from Winooski River in Middlesex

Vermont State Police have recovered a body from the Winooski River in Middlesex.

Police said two people saw human remains in the water Friday afternoon, but officials determined the location was too difficult for recovery at night. The state police scuba team removed the body Saturday.

- John Dillon

Wolcott resident to appear in court Monday over alleged UPS truck shooting

A Wolcott resident is scheduled to appear in court Monday after police said he shot at a UPS delivery driver on June 19.

According to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department, 65-year-old Philip Teal shot the UPS truck with a rifle, cracking the windshield, as it drove by his house on School Street.

Teal was cited for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

- Amy Kolb Noyes