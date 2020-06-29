Vermont News Updates For Monday, June 29

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, the end of Vermont's legislative session, and more for Monday, June 29.

The latest coronavirus data:

Six new COVID-19 cases in Vermont

The Vermont Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Five cases are in Chittenden County, and a single case is in Bennington County.

Nearly 65,000 tests have been administered in Vermont. In addition to the six positive tests Monday, another 1,113 came back negative.

There have been 1,208 cases identified to date, and 949 people are reported to have recovered from the disease. A total of 56 people have died.

- Amy Kolb Noyes and Elodie Reed

Vermont Legislature adjourns until Aug. 25

House speaker Mitzi Johnson ended a legislative session Friday night that was dominated by a health crisis that forced lawmakers to work remotely.

The Legislature finished work on a spending package that directs almost a billion dollars in federal COVID relief funds to health care providers, housing programs, businesses and farms.

Johnson thanked her colleagues for their work since the state of emergency was declared in mid-March.

“Together, we found our way to a less-than-ideal but a workable remote Legislature that can be viewed by anyone, anytime that has access to YouTube," she said. "You responded quickly to your constituents devastated by job loss and fear.”

Lawmakers will be back in session August 25 to deal with the ongoing impact of the COVID crisis on the state budget.

- John Dillon

Vermont Law School reverses decision, will be online-only for fall semester

Vermont Law School will hold its fall semester entirely online.

The school announced Monday that there will be no on-campus courses this fall, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic is "continuing to rage in parts of the country where many VLS students live."

President Thomas McHenry says the school made the call now in order to provide planning time for students, faculty and staff. Details will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

McHenry told VPR just last month that the school would have in-person classes in the fall.

- Amy Kolb Noyes

Health Commissioner: Pregnant women may be at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19

A new study suggests that pregnant women may be at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

And Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine says pregnant women should take special care to limit their possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t mean a mass message: ‘Don’t get pregnant. Be fearful if you are pregnant,’ Levine said. “It’s just, again, you may want to make your exposure budget err on the side of much less exposure because of that.”

Levine says the study showed increased health risks for pregnant women, and also a higher risk of premature birth.

Levine says new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control also suggests that people who are obese, have chronic kidney disease, or sickle cell disease are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Scott says playgrounds can reopen, with safety guidance

Recreational opportunities for children in a time of COVID-19 can now include playgrounds.

Gov. Phil Scott says playgrounds are cleared to reopen, so long as people abide by public health guidelines.

“Keep six feet apart, wash your hands, stay home when sick, and wear a mask when you can,” he said. “We’ll be asking the operators of these sites to post signage of this guidance.”

Scott says the state is also asking playground operators to provide hand sanitizer.

Earlier this month, Scott said summer camps for kids, and summer programs at schools, would be allowed to proceed.

Many camps and school programs have opted cancel summer programs despite the new guidance.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Vermont Symphony Orchestra names new executive director

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra has named an executive from an opera company in South Africa as its new executive director.

Elise Brunelle takes over for Ben Cadwallader, who stepped down in February to take a similar post with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the orchestra announced Saturday.

The Burlington-based orchestra said Brunelle was chosen by a six-person committee and will start sometime in mid-August or early September.

Brunelle spent 16 years with the Cape Town Opera, which is South Africa's largest nonprofit performing arts organization. She served as fundraiser and financial manager before becoming managing director.

- Associated Press

Public Utility Commission orders emergency stop-work order on Bennington solar array

Vermont utility regulators have ordered a solar developer to halt work on a project in Bennington that was started without state approval.

The Public Utility Commission says developer Thomas Melone started clear-cutting a wooded parcel for a two megawatt solar array. A state botanist testified Friday that rare plants were destroyed in the operation.

Melone does not have a permit to develop the project on Apple Hill in Bennington.

The commission issued the emergency stop-work order late Friday night. It scheduled another hearing in July to determine whether the restraining order should be lifted.

- John Dillon

Trump rally in Brattleboro heavily attended by opposition

Supporters of President Donald Trump held a rally in Brattleboro Saturday.

Windham County Republican Party chair Rick Morton said the president's first term advanced many conservative ideals of the party.

Vocal opponents of Trump outnumbered the supporters, but Morton said his group was not dismayed by the turnout of the opposition.

“Maybe naively, I thought this was our turn to be out here, but obviously other people found out about it, and they’re here too,” he said. “So, they’re going to go home hoarse, we’re just going to go home.”

Morton organized the rally to let people know there are conservatives in this solidly progressive corner of southeastern Vermont.

He said he hoped to hold additional gatherings in Brattleboro leading up to the presidential election in November.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Dartmouth researcher: 'Rural ethos' aided northern New England's pandemic response

A study has documented how health systems and communities in rural Vermont and New Hampshire were able to respond effectively to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elizabeth Carpenter-Song, one of the study's co-leaders, says a "rural ethos" helped the region combat the spread of the virus.

“That’s something that we describe as this kind of intersection between compassion and pragmatism as well as solidarity within northern New England that really worked to protect people,” Carpenter-Song said.

The study was conducted by Dartmouth's Center for Global Health Equity, which also plans to look at what happens as the region reopens.

- Betty Smith

Central Vermont Medical Center gets thermal camera for COVID screening

Under COVID-19 pandemic rules, anyone entering a hospital in Vermont must first answer some health-related questions and have their temperature taken.

That process is now a little quicker at Central Vermont Medical Center. The temperature screening will be automatic, thanks to a new thermal imaging camera at the hospital's entrance.

The hospital says the thermal camera will eliminate the need for visitors to remove facial masks, and decrease time spent in close proximity to the hospital's screening staff.

- Amy Kolb Noyes

State lawmakers approve bill banning chokeholds

Lawmakers approved police reform legislation Friday night that requires the use of body cameras and bans chokeholds. But sponsors say the legislation is only a first step.

Dummerston Democrat Nader Hashim is a former state police officer. He says lawmakers must stay focused on the issue.

“What we are seeing today around the country is the culmination of centuries of oppression of different demographics of people, primarily Black people and poor people,” Hashim said. “This one single bill is not a cure-all for the megalith that is systemic racism. But it is one of many steps that must be taken.”

The Legislature adjourned Friday evening and plans to return in late August to deal with the budget and other issues.

- John Dillon

Gov. says he's open to deficit spending for education

Gov. Phil Scott says he’s open to using deficit spending to pay for public education in Vermont next year.

Lawmakers have reached agreement on an education funding bill that uses a projected $100 million in deficit spending, in order to avoid an increase in property tax rates.

Scott said during a media briefing Friday that he’s open to the proposal.

“If there was one fund where we could deficit-spend, it’s probably the ed fund,” he said. “So I’m open to at least considering that.”

COVID-19 has led to a sharp decline in the revenues that fund education in the state.

Scott initially asked lawmakers to require that schools reduce next year’s budgets, to offset the revenue shortfall. But lawmakers say schools will likely need even more money next year, to deal with COVID-related expenditures.

- Peter Hirschfeld

As of July 1, visitors from 14 states allowed in Vermont

Nearly 20 million people from 14 states will soon be able to travel to Vermont without having to quarantine when they arrive.

Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Scott lifted the quarantine requirement for residents of low-risk counties in New England and New York.

At a media briefing on Friday, he said he’s adding to the list of eligible states.

“Beginning July 1, we will include counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio,” Scott said. “It was also include D.C.”

The exemption only applies to residents of counties with active COVID-19 cases of fewer than 400 per million.

Scott said he hopes the new guidance will boost tourism this summer. Some 10,000 workers in the hospitality sector are still unemployed.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Health officials give update Friday on COVID-19 outbreaks, clusters

Health officials said Friday that a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Rutland County is associated with a single worksite in Fair Haven.

Commissioner of Health Mark Levine said 12 people who work at the job site tested positive for the disease.

“I know people are interested in the workplace itself, and I have to say again that I cannot convey the name of the worksite as that would be identifying to the individuals that work there,” Levine said.

Of the 12 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 are residents of New York, according to Levine. The other two are Vermont residents.

The Health Department is also monitoring a second COVID-19 cluster in Windham County, where Levine said Friday it was confined to a single family so far.

On the same day, Levine said an outbreak of COVID-19 in Chittenden County appeared to be fully contained. The Health Department had confirmed 115 cases associated with the outbreak, including seven last week.

But Levine said the outbreak centered in Winooski did not appear to be spreading.

“Things are really still on the downslope on the epi-curve, and there’s no indication that there’s marked expansion,” he said.

- Peter Hirschfeld