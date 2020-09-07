Vermont News Updates For Monday, September 7

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, a statement from Burlington's former interim police chief and more for Monday, September 7.

The latest coronavirus data:

Jennifer Morrison will not return as Burlington's interim police chief

Jennifer Morrison will not return as interim Burlington police chief as had been planned when she originally left the position to care for her husband in June.

In a letter to the city's mayor, Miro Weinberger, Morrison said that her choice was partially due to her husband's health situation, but said: "The main reason I will not return is because I believe that too many members of the current city council are more interested in social activism than good governance."

Morrison went on to criticize decisions made by the council, including reducing the police force by attrition to 74 sworn officers.

In a statement, Mayor Weinberger said that acting chief Jon Murad will now continue in the role until a permanent chief is named.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Vermont State Police investigating man's death following night spent at St. Johnsbury prison

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a New Hampshire man who died earlier this week after spending a night at the St. Johnsbury Northeast Correctional Complex for detox treatment.

Investigators say state and local police had several interactions with 32-year-old Joshua Dovholuk after a car crash on Sunday and before his death on Monday. Police say none of those interactions involved use of force.

State police report a preliminary investigation found Dovholuk suffered from a significant pre-existing condition and had not been following his treatment plan. The state medical examiner is still waiting for final toxicology reports.

- Karen Anderson

Steamboat wreckage discovered in Lake Champlain

The paddlewheels of one of the earliest known steamboat wrecks in the U.S. have been recovered in Lake Champlain.

The Division for Historic Preservation and Lake Champlain Maritime Museum say the paddlewheels are likely from the Steamboat Phoenix, which caught fire and sank exactly 201 years ago on Sept. 4, 1819 in Lake Champlain.

The wreckage was discovered by diver Gary Lefebvre of Colchester. He identified the unusual wreckage off Colchester Shoal using a remotely-operated vehicle.

- Karen Anderson

Demand in gardening (and now canning) supplies up during pandemic

With time on their hands and no place to go, many people turned to gardening last spring, leading to shortages of seeds and other gardening supplies.

Now canning and freezing supplies can be hard to find.

Mat Fraser is one of the co-owners of Dan and Whit's general store in Norwich, and this year, they had to switch canning jar distributors. Fraser says they haven't been able to get some canning items at all.

“Like the jar lifters to take the jars out of the hot water bath, we can't get those,” Fraser said. “So people have to improvise.”

Fraser can't say whether there may be other COVID-driven shortages ahead. But they're stocking up on extra supplies of non-perishable food items like canned goods and peanut butter and jelly, just in case.

- Betty Smith

Landline outage left Montgomery residents unable to call 911

An outage at Consolidated Communications left residents of Montgomery unable to call 911 two weekends ago.

VTDigger reports that residents of the Franklin County town were unable to call anyone outside their local phone code after a falling tree caused the service disruption. The issue was repaired by Sunday evening.

But some residents were frustrated, noting that because many in the town don't have cell service, and the landlines weren't working, they were unable to report the outage.

A spokesperson for Consolidated Communications said they take access to 911 very seriously.

- Sam Gale Rosen

