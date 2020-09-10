Related Program: 
Vermont News Updates For Thursday, September 10

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Staff member sanitizes playground equipment at Milton Elementary
    At Milton Elementary School, a staff member sanitizes playground equipment as students arrive for the first day of school on Sept. 8.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, Vermont's vote-by-mail preparations for the General Election and more for Thursday, September 10.

The latest coronavirus data:

Loading...

Vermont Department of Health reports three new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases detected so far in Vermont to 1,661. One case was detected in Chittenden County, one in Washington County and one in Lamoille County.

The state reports it has now tested 147,306 people for active cases of the disease, and is monitoring 59 people as close contacts of confirmed cases. To date, 58 people have died. No new deaths were announced Thursday, and one person is hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease.

- Abagael Giles

Vermont House approves climate change legislation

By a roughly two-to-one margin, the Vermont House has given its approval to legislation that supporters say will significantly reduce carbon emissions in the coming decades.

The legislation calls for a 26% reduction in emissions by 2025 and an 80% reduction by 2050.

It creates a special climate commission to recommend how to achieve these goals.

The bill also allows citizens to sue the state if the goals aren't met.

Opponents expressed concern that the plan would hurt the Vermont economy, but Manchester Representative Kathleen James said the opposite was true.

"We will transition our economy away from its reliance on imported fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy sources, building the resilient, sustainable and fast-growing economy of the future," she said.

The Senate will consider the bill next week. If it passes the Senate, it faces a possible veto from Gov. Phil Scott.

- Bob Kinzel

