Vermont News Updates For Thursday, September 17

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, the rejection of a lawsuit challenging Vermont's vote-by-mail plans and more for Thursday, September 17.

The latest coronavirus data:

Three more people test positive for COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, all in Chittenden County. Another 1,131 people tested negative for the coronavirus.

The department has identified 1,705 cases total and tested 153,195 people so far. Two people in Vermont are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

- Anna Van Dine and Elodie Reed

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging vote-by-mail in Vermont

There's been an important ruling upholding Vermont's new vote-by-mail law.

Federal District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford has rejected an effort by a group of Republicans to block the Secretary of State from mailing ballots to all active registered voters beginning next week.

The judge ruled that the group didn't have proper standing to file the lawsuit, because they couldn't prove they would suffer direct harm from the new law.

Secretary of State Jim Condos applauded the ruling.

“The decision by Judge Crawford dismissing the lawsuit is actually a win for safe, secure, and fair elections in Vermont, that we remain on the right course of action so that no voter needs to choose between protecting their health and exercising their Constitutional right to vote,” Condos said.

He added that general election ballots will be sent out, as scheduled, next week.

- Bob Kinzel

State Board of Education approves first Act 46 breakup

A loophole in Vermont’s school district consolidation law has set up the first breakup of an Act 46-merged district.

At a meeting Wednesday, State Board of Education chairman John Carroll said an earlier state law allows districts to be dissolved after town-wide votes are held.

“This could be the first of many proposed divorces,” Carroll said. “And it probably is something that the General Assembly might wish to look at, as to whether or not this provision is consistent with the policy that it set by virtue of enacting Act 46.”

The State Board reluctantly agreed to let Halifax and Readsboro separate after both towns voted to dissolve their merged district, which was created only two years ago.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Vermont Senate advances bill making narrow changes to Act 250

The Vermont Senate has advanced a bill that makes some adjustments to Act 250. But it's not the sweeping overhaul of the land use law that passed the House earlier.

Addison Sen. Chris Bray chairs the Senate Natural Resources Committee. The panel started work on the bill in June, and Bray says they decided to pare it back to deal with just two issues: unregulated trails and forest fragmentation.

“Act 250 is not a relic. As we change and as our use of the land changes, so too does Act 250 need to change with it,” Bray said. “I want to pause and just note that the Senate Natural is bringing a very much narrowed bill to the floor today.”

The bill will now need to be reconciled with the broader House bill that passed earlier this year.

- John Dillon

