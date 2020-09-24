Vermont News Updates For Thursday, September 24

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus and more for Thursday, September 24.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont Department of Health reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases identified to date to 1,724.

There are currently two people hospitalized with active cases in Vermont.

So far, the state reports it has tested 158,189 people for active cases of the disease. There are currently 35 people being monitored as close contacts of confirmed cases.

Of the new cases reported today, one was identified in Chittenden County and one was identified in Franklin County.

- Abagael Giles

Leahy calls on Senate to delay vote over anticipated Supreme Court nominee

Senator Patrick Leahy says a decision by Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell to push through the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice could have a serious and lasting impact on the U.S. Senate.

McConnell has vowed to quickly hold confirmation hearings on a nominee to fill the vacancy.

Speaking in a meeting of the Senate Judiciary committee, Leahy said the Senate is already operating "in a dark place and is headed to only darker places still."

“Let me tell you my fellow senators, it subverts Senate norms, it's subverting those Senate norms in basic decency and fairness in the raw pursuit of power [and it] is deeply corrosive to this committee, to our very system of government, so I urge my colleagues to change course," Leahy said.

President Trump is expected to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice this weekend.

- Bob Kinzel

Zuckerman, Scott spar over Global Warming Solutions Act

Incumbent Republican Phil Scott faces Democratic/Progressive candidate David Zuckerman in the November 3 election.

Last week Scott vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act — which creates a state climate commission to oversee mandated carbon cuts.

Scott calls the new law unconstitutional — but pledged to follow it if he's re-elected.

“Vermonters want action now. The legislature is saying, it’s no longer OK to put forward goals that are ambiguous. The legislature and the governor and government as a whole need to be held accountable,” Zuckerman said.

Lawmakers overrode the governor’s veto this week — allowing the measure to become law.

- Matthew Smith

Zuckerman says he favors some wind projects to meet renewable energy goals

The candidate challenging the incumbent governor for the state’s top office says he favors some controversial wind projects to help Vermont meet its renewable energy goals.

David Zuckerman —the Democratic/Progressive candidate for governor — faces incumbent republican Phil Scott in the November 3 election.

In a VPR-Vermont PBS debate Thursday, Zuckerman said he supports local and sustainable energy — including some ridge line wind projects.

“We need both distributed energy, where we support solar energy on folks’ roofs, small-scale wind, and we do need to look around the state to find those few places where we can place industrial wind,” Zuckerman said.

Scott says he's opposed, and successfully stopped, the use of ridge lines for large-scale wind projects.

- Matthew Smith

Construction crew uncovers human remains in Burlington

A construction crew working in Burlington has found human remains, apparently from a soldier from the War of 1812. According to researchers, there may be hundreds of soldiers buried in the city.

UVM archaeologist John Crock said the remains are likely from a large military hospital which was in Burlington at that time. He said many of the dead were probably killed by disease.

“You know, there was an epidemic in the winter of 1812-1813 of pneumonia, or influenza. Soldiers were also battling typhus. The majority of those who died were really deaths that resulted from this kind of close-quarters living with epidemic disease raging through these camps,” Crock told Morning Edition.

Crock said the particular dig will have to be completed in about a week.

- Sam Gale Rosen

New poll shows younger Vermonters are more likely to doubt general election will be fair

According to the new VPR-Vermont PBS poll, many younger voters are questioning whether this year's presidential election will be conducted fairly.

Castleton University political science professor Rich Clark was the director of the poll.

He says he's concerned that while two thirds of voters over 65 who were polled said they are confident it will be a fair national election, only 40% of voters between the ages of 18 to 45 share that confidence.

“As somebody who teaches college students this concerns me, I'm hoping that it's a sign of skepticism and not cynicism and that it passes but yeah younger voters tended to have the least confidence in the system,” Clark said.

Among all age groups, 54% of people responding to the poll, expressed confidence in the results of the 2020 presidential election.

- Matthew Smith

U.S. House approves bill that includes stopgap funding for USCIS

The House has approved funding to prevent furloughs for employees of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Representative Peter Welch announced the bill's passage Wednesday. It provides the funds needed to prevent approximately 1,100 furloughs scheduled in Vermont this year.

USCIS twice postponed the layoffs before announcing last month that it would not furlough anyone during the 2020 fiscal year, which ends September 30.

According to The St. Albans Messenger, the Senate is expected to approve the stopgap bill, which will secure funds through December 11.

USCIS employs roughly 2,500 workers at the Vermont Service Center based in St. Albans and Essex.

- Karen Anderson

Vermont State Police plan to relocate Central Vt. barracks to Berlin

The State Police are planning to move the Central Vermont barracks from Middlesex to Berlin.

Plans call for renovating the state-owned building that once housed the Midstate Regional Library, just off Interstate-89 in Berlin, into a state-of-the-art barracks. Work could start this fall. It is scheduled to be completed by late 2021.

Berlin is in the process of extending a municipal sewer line along the largely undeveloped stretch of Paine Turnpike North, where the barracks will be located. The town is hoping to secure a new town center designation for the area.

- The Associated Press

