Vermont News Updates For Tuesday, June 23

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, Juneteenth and more for Tuesda, June 23.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont Department of Health reports just one new case of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health on Tuesday reported just one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases identified to date in the state to 1,164. The new case was identified in Addison County.

Two people are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases, and 17 people are hospitalized under investigation for suspected cases of COVID-19.

To date, 56 people have died after contracting the illness, and 927 people have recovered from confirmed cases in Vermont.

The Vermont Department of Health reports it has tested 59,328 people for the new coronavirus so far.

- Abagael Giles

Vermont Senate stalls again on Act 250 review

The Vermont Senate has once again stalled action on legislation that would ease Act 250 development review in designated downtowns.

The Senate voted Monday to table the bill, just before hearing a series of controversial amendments that would have added additional review for projects in un-fragmented forests. But Windsor County Senator Dick McCormack spoke against the downtown provision as well. He said Act 250 has served the state well for the last 50 years, and should not be weakened in the name of compromise.

"My guess was that the ink was not yet dry on Act 250 when someone said, 'Act 250's reat, but we need a balance, we need a compromise," McCormack said.

It's not clear when - or if - the Act 250 bill will come up again. The Senate has set a Friday deadline for work on all but non-COVID related bills before it adjourns for an August recess.

- John Dillon

Statewide plastic bag ban to proceed

Vermont is moving ahead with its ban on single-use plastic bags on July 1, while some other states postponed theirs out of fears of spreading the coronavirus with reusable bags.

The state said reusable bags can be used safely and are not any more of a risk than other surfaces that customers and employees come into contact with.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has banned shoppers from bringing in reusable bags and also lifted the ban on plastic bags during the pandemic. Maine has postponed its ban, and New Hamsphire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state was not ready to return to reusable bags.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Hardwick to receive grant to clean up former Greensboro Garage site

The town of Hardwick is getting a $36,000 grant to help clean up the site of the former Greensboro Garage.

The site is due to become home to the Yellow Barn Business Accelerator, an $8.6 million project that is expected to create approximately 50 jobs. For more than 30 years, the property served as an auto repair and body shop. This brownfield funding will help clean the soil in tandem with the construction of the business accelerator.

Hardwick Town Manager Shaun Fielder said the grant is an important factor in keeping the project budget and implemenation schedule on target.

- The Associated Press

Towns can proceed with drive-in July Fourth fireworks displays

Vermont towns can proceed with July Fourth fireworks displays.

But Sec. of Commerce Lindsay Kurrle said they'll have to follow strict COVID-19 health guidelines.

"Town-organized fireworks celebrations, if done as a drive-in event with people in their cars and properly distanced, can happen," Kurrle said.

Kurrle said Killington and Fairfax are planning to proceed with drive-in fireworks events next month.

Many Vermont municipalities, including Burlington, have already canceled their annual Fourth of July events.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Want or have to travel this summer? Travel agents recommend some research

The CDC is still recommending people avoid all non-essential travel, but with restrictions easing in many parts of the country, travel agents are fielding more questions about summer road trips.

Dan Goodman of Triple-A Northern New England said anyone thinking of driving across state lines this summer needs to do their homework.

"Educate yourself on what's going on along the road, in your specific destination," Goodman said. "What's open? What's closed? You know, check the places you're visiting, [with] state and local authorities, [the] CDC, State Department."

Because restrictions vary state by state, Goodman also recommends packing plenty of disinfectant wipes and extra snacks, because roadside restaurants may be closed or may only offer limited seating. Most hotels have eliminated breakfast buffets.

- Nina Keck

Rutland adapts its downtown to expand outdoor dining

Center Street in downtown Rutland is getting a summer makeover to help restaurants and bars hurt by COVID-19.

The city is narrowing and slowing traffic, pushing out parking spaces and adding curbside decking.

Steve Peters of the Downtown Rutland Partnership said they're also adding decorative planters with trees and flowers.

"We kind of have a couple of goals with this. One is to help the businesses that need the additional space right now, but also to think long-term and big picture of what a transformation of the street could look like with more space for pedestrians and for it to be an attraction," Peters said.

Brennan Duffy, head of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said two-way traffic will remain, but lanes are being narrowed, parking spaces moved out and small decks installed in what had been parking spaces.

"To really create a nice, vibrant little area there in the center of downtown for people to come and be able to have time outdoors and eat dinner at some of these restaurants and have a beer," Duffy said. "You know, the kind of things that we're all used to doing during the summer that have been really challenged by the COVID-19 crisis items."

A half dozen businesses will benefit.

The work is expected to be completed by July 4. If successful, the redesign may become permanent.

- Nina Keck

