Vermont News Updates For Tuesday, June 30

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, a Vermont-built electric aircraft prototype, and more for Tuesday, June 30.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont Department of Health reports no new cases

The Vermont Department of Health on Tuesday reported finding no new cases of COVID-19. So far, 1,208 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont.

Just two people are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases, and 14 people remain hospitalized with symptoms under investigation. To date, 953 people are known to have recovered from the disease.

The state has now tested 65,764 for active cases.

The health department is now reporting distinct figures for people being monitored through the state's Sara Alert system because they are travelers who must quarantine upon arrival in Vermont, and those who are enrolled in the system because they were identified as a close contact of a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

Currently, 53 people are being monitored as close contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 1,629 people are being monitored for their travel history.

- Abagael Giles

Vermont Law School elaborates on decision to move to remote learning

After checking in with students, faculty and state officials, the Vermont Law School has decided not to hold classes on campus this fall.

That's a change from the school's stated goal just a month ago.

VLS President and Dean Thomas McHenry said it comes down to equity between students with differing abilities to travel to the South Royalton campus during the pandemic.

"We ultimately concluded that we'd do best by our students, and offer them the most consistent educational experience, if we simply provided all of the classes virtually," McHenry said. "Which means our students - whether they're in South Royalton or in El Paso, Texas, or Redlands, Calif., which some of them are right now, or St. Louis, Mo. - they would be able to be offered the same educational experience."

McHenry said the law school is planning for in-person classes in the spring, and is offering some first-year students the opportunity to start in January.

"We are still going to try to make portions of our campus open, including our library, if we can do so with the right protocol," McHenry said. "So those students who come to South Royalton will have the ability to come use the library - maybe even have study spaces. We're going to maybe retrofit some of our classrooms for study spaces."

Several other Vermont colleges have announced they will be holding in-person classes in the fall. But McHenry said the law school has more flexibility to move its programming online because VLS does not have dormitories or organized sports programs.

- Amy Kolb Noyes

New Hampshire Legislature passes bill to streamline remote voting

It's still summer, but fall was the focus on Monday for lawmakers, college administrators and others responding to the coronavirus in New Hampshire.

The state Senate passed a bill to streamline the absentee voting process by allowing voters to use one application to receive absentee ballots for both the Sept. 8 state primary and Nov. 3 general election.

Meanwhile, an education taskforce fine-tuned its recommendations for reopening schools, and Dartmouth College released its plan to bring students back to campus in the fall.

- The Associated Press

Vermont Attorney General's Office charges former St. Albans cop with assault

The Vermont Attorney General's Office charged a former St. Albans police officer with assault Monday for pepper-spraying a handcuffed man in a holding cell in 2017.

Seven Days reports that Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan initially declined to prosecute former corporal Joel Daugreilh in 2018, but reopened the case in January of this year, when VPR requested video of the incident.

Daugreilh resigned from the St. Albans force during an internal investigation into the pepper-spraying incident.

- Sam Gale Rosen

New Hampshire Legislature passes 'Red Flag' bill

A bill allowing guns to be taken from people who present a danger to themselves or others is on its way to Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is likely to veto it.

The Democratically-controlled Senate voted 14-10 on Monday for the bill, which would allow relatives or police to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms.

Supporters argue the so-called "red flag" measure is needed in a state where the suicide rate is rising faster than elsewhere and would be used only in cases of extreme risk.

Opponents say the bill violates not only the right to own firearms, but also other constitutional guarantees.

- The Associated Press

Health Commissioner says asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 appears rare in Vt., outside of outbreaks

It's possible for people to spread COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms, but health officials say asymptomatic spread is rare in Vermont, except in cases linked to specific outbreaks.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that recent outbreaks in Winooski and Burlington included many people who tested positive without symptoms. In the general population of those tested in Vermont, however, positive cases without symptoms are rare.

"We are not finding asymptomatic people who test positive," Levine said. "Our positivity rate, as you know, for our virus, is well below two- or 3%. And some days, often in the less-than-1% range. So we are doing a lot of testing of people who have no symptoms, and we are not finding disease."

Levine said weekend testing in Fair Haven saw 200-plus tests all come back negative.

- Matthew Smith

Burlington-built electric aircraft prototype undergoes flight tests

A prototype electric aircraft developed by a Burlington company is undergoing flight tests, and is designed to initially focus on transporting time-sensitive medical supplies between hospitals.

The aircraft is codenamed Alia. It's fully powered by electricity, and takes off like a helicopter but flies like an airplane. Kyle Clark, founder of Beta Technologies, which produced the craft, said its mission will continue to develop over time.

"Right now, we're at the mission range of 150 to 200 nautical miles, which initially supports things like organ, tissue and blood product delivery, which are time sensitive and high-value, moving between hospitals," Clark said.

Earlier this month, the prototype was transported via a transport helicopter to Plattsburgh, where it is now undergoing flight testing.

- Sam Gale Rosen