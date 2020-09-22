Vermont News Updates For Tuesday, September 22

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, a new VPR-Vermont PBS poll and more for Tuesday, September 22.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont Department of Health reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One person is currently hospitalized with a confirmed case in Vermont.

So far, the state reports it has tested 157,341 people for active cases of the disease.

The new cases identified today were in Chittenden and Windsor counties.

- Abagael Giles

Burlington City Council approves buyout of city cop

The Burlington City Council approved a deal Monday night to allow a police officer to resign from the department after a month of protests calling for his firing.

Sergeant Jason Bellavance will leave the department on Oct. 5, according to the separation agreement.

Bellavance is one of the three officers who racial justice protesters wanted fired. All three were involved in high profile instances of alleged brutality, including against Black men.

Bellavance’s deal includes three years pay, which is about $300,000, and health insurance for 18 months.

City Councilor Zoraya Hightower says she hopes the resolution marks a turning point in how the city handles issues around race and policing.

“I hope that this confirms our resolve not to make those same mistakes again, to act boldly when we should have, to make sure that we are listening to the community,” Hightower said.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he will not support separation agreements with the other two officers who protesters want fired.

- Liam Elder-Connors

New poll shows less than half of Vermonters would be very or somewhat eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine

When Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Gov. Scott in last week’s COVID-19 press conference, a key part of his message was to reassure the public on vaccine safety. Fauci told reporters if a vaccine is approved, he would take it.

But a new VPR-Vermont PBS poll indicates less than half of Vermonters feel likewise.

The question in VPR’s recent poll was this: “When a vaccine becomes available, how eager or reticent would you be to get it as early as possible?”

Of the 604 people who took part, only 48% said they would be very or somewhat eager to take the vaccine, while 43% leaned the other way – saying they would be somewhat or very reticent.

This is concerning to health experts because to reach herd immunity, you need a large percentage of the population to be vaccinated to slow the spread of the disease.

Men were more likely to want to take the vaccine than women – 54% versus 43% – and Democrats were more eager than Republicans or Independents.

- Nina Keck

57% of Vermonters polled said they would vote for Congressman Welch

The new VPR-Vermont PBS poll finds widespread support for Congressman Peter Welch as he heads into the November election.

Overall, 57% of the Vermonters who took part in the poll said they would vote for Peter Welch if the election were held today.

Only 18% supported the Republican challenger, Miriam Berry.

Full September VPR-Vermont PBS 2020 Poll Results

Welch had the strongest support in Chittenden County, where better than two-thirds of those polled said they’d vote for the Democratic candidate.

But in northern Vermont, the race is a little tighter. Just under half of the respondents favored Welch.

Even among Republicans, Welch found some support, with 18% saying they’d vote for the incumbent Congressman.

The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

New poll shows broad support for a system to tax, regulate cannabis

There’s broad support among Vermonters for setting up a system to tax and regulate the sale of marijuana.

The new VPR-Vermont PBS poll found that 68% of those who were asked are in favor of a legal way to sell marijuana in Vermont.

But while support was strong, it was divided along political lines.

Some 77% of those who described themselves as Democrats or leaning toward the party supported legalizing the sale of marijuana. Among Republicans or those who leaned that way, 56% were in favor of a tax-and-regulate system.

And opinions differed with age. Nearly three-quarters of people between the ages 18 and 44 want marijuana be sold legally in Vermont.

For people older than 65, support dropped to 55%.

The poll has a margin of error of 4% points.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

More Vermonters would tell an 18-year-old to stay in Vermont than last year

When young Vermonters graduate high school, they face a choice: stay in the state or go elsewhere. While Vermont is known for its aging population, results from the most recent VPR-Vermont PBS poll indicate that Vermont residents think young people should stick around.

“If you were giving advice to an 18-year-old about where to build a successful life and career, would you recommend that they stay in Vermont? Or leave?”

That was one of the queries in the latest poll, and 47% of those polled said they would recommend staying in Vermont, while 36% said they wouldn’t.

One year ago, a VPR-Vermont PBS poll asked the exact same question, with near-opposite results. A year ago, a majority of respondents said they would advise an 18-year-old to leave Vermont.

The flip comes as Vermont receives national attention for its success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and as more remote work options become available.

- Anna Van Dine

Pandemic appears to have boosted state pride

According to the CDC, Vermont has the lowest number of COVID-19 infections of any U.S. state. How are Vermonters feeling about this?

A majority of respondents to the latest VPR-Vermont PBS poll say the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more proud of being a Vermonter.

Some 59% of people surveyed said their pride had increased, while 32% said the state’s response to the pandemic had no impact on their level of state pride. The poll has a 4% margin of error.

Democrats reported more of a pride boost than Republicans. While 76% of Democrats polled said they felt increased state pride, that number was only 43% among Republicans.

A VPR-Vermont PBS poll conducted in July found that Vermonters overwhelmingly approved of how Gov. Phil Scott has been handling the pandemic.

- Anna Van Dine

