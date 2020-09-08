Vermont News Updates For Tuesday, September 8

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, calls for an investigation at the Springfield School District after a Black employee resigned over racism and more for Tuesday, September 8.

The latest coronavirus data:

Three additional cases of COVID-19

The Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, located in Orleans, Lamoille and Chittenden counties. Another 790 people tested negative for the coronavirus.

A total of 146,782 people have been tested to date in Vermont. One person is hospitalized with the disease, 1,465 have recovered and 58 people have died.

- Mark Davis and Elodie Reed

Springfield School District superintendent calls for investigation after Black employee resigns over racism

The superintendent of the Springfield School District is calling for an external investigation after a Black employee resigned saying he faced racism throughout the district.

In a letter to the school board, Superintendent Zach McLaughlin says he wants an outside investigation because the former employee said he faced microaggressions and racism within the district office.

The Springfield School Board is also considering a new policy that would allow parents to pull their kids out of class when a controversial issue such as race is discussed.

In his letter, the teacher who resigned said the new policy "undermines historically marginalized students," and he said he did not feel safe in the district.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Vermont's universal mail-in voting is shifting campaign strategies

The advent of universal mail-in ballots in Vermont this fall is forcing political candidates to shift their campaign strategies.

Lauren Hierl runs the political action arm of an environmental group called Vermont Conservation Voters and says candidates usually save their resources for the run-up to Election Day.

“And now I think you’re going to see, you know, when ballots first go out, I think you’re going to want to do a push, because I think a lot of people night just turn them right around, fill them out, drop them in the mail,” Hierl said.

Campaigns also expect higher voter turnouts as a result of universal mail-in ballots, and many candidates will be trying to tailor their messages to first-time voters.

Registered voters will begin receiving ballots in the mail later this month.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Rutland-area fresh produce program expands

The Vermont Farmers Food Center continues to expand its Farmacy program.

The program distributes free, locally-grown produce to individuals who health care providers have identified as having chronic, diet-related conditions like diabetes, pre-diabetes or heart disease.

Director Emma Hileman says with help from the Rutland Free Health Clinic, they’re not only distributing fresh produce to clients in Rutland City, but in Brandon, Poultney, Fair Haven and Danby.

“In the mix of all the hubbub, and what this year has been for everybody, we were able to make those partnerships, gather volunteers, and we're shipping out, I think, about 75 of the shares to these outlying communities this year,” Hileman said.

She added that they serve 150 people and have a wait list. Hileman noted the grant-funded program costs about $100,000 a year.

- Nina Keck

Vermont House expected to continue 2021 budget debate this week

The Vermont House of Representatives is expected to continue debating the 2021 budget this week, without knowing whether support is coming from the federal government.

Lawmakers returned to session late last month to finalize the fiscal 2021 budget and deal with other issues that weren't completed earlier in the year.

The budget challenge isn't as great as feared earlier in the year. But state officials say a bigger challenge could come in the fiscal 2022 budget if Congress doesn't provide more aid to the states.

- Associated Press

