Vermont News Updates For Wednesday, July 1

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, the passage of the Burlington general budget, and more for Wednesday, July 1.

The latest coronavirus data:

No COVID-19-related deaths reported in two weeks in Vermont

The Vermont Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, one each in Chittenden and Franklin counties.

The two positive tests came back along with 522 negative tests. Over 66,000 tests for the coronavirus have been administered so far.

Some 961 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, and one person is currently hospitalized. There have been no new deaths in two weeks, but 56 people have died to date.

- Amy Kolb Noyes and Elodie Reed

Burlington approves $78M budget, $1.25M for racial justice initiatives, police reform

The Burlington City Council approved a $78 million general fund budget late Tuesday night that allocates $1.25 million toward racial justice and police reform initiatives.

Seven Days reports the council debated for more than five hours before passing the budget by a 9-3 vote.

The budget vote came less than a day after the council voted to reduce the city's police force to 74 sworn officers, a 30% cut from the department's maximum roster of 105.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Vermont's Universal Recycling Law in full effect today

The final phase of Vermont's Universal Recycling Law goes into effect Wednesday.

The law was passed in 2012 and has been implemented in phases over the past several years.

Starting today, household composting becomes mandatory and all food scraps are banned from the landfill.

A single-use plastics ban also goes into effect today. Stores and restaurants must abandon the use of plastic carry-out bags, straws, stirrers and most polystyrene containers.

- Amy Kolb Noyes

Lake Monsters season canceled

The 2020 season for the Vermont Lake Monsters, and all other Minor League Baseball teams, has been canceled.

Seven Days reports that Major League Baseball has decided not to send any players to Minor League teams this season.

In a press release, Lake Monsters General Manager Joe Doud says: "We look forward to continuing to be a part of the community this summer in ways that we are able to make an impact."

- Sam Gale Rosen

Senate president calls for task force to study K-12 school reopenings

Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe is calling on the state Agency of Education to create a task force to study the best ways to reopen in-person schools this fall.

Vermont schools closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Monday statement, Senator Ashe, a Democrat and Progressive, says he's worried that any further delay will make it more difficult for local school leaders and increase the anxiety levels of students and families. Ashe says the task force should include teachers, superintendents, principals, and school board members.

Rebecca Kelley, a spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Scott, says state education officials are already meeting weekly to study the issue.

- Associated Press

New Hampshire House approves COVID, PFAS bills

The New Hampshire House responded to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday with bills targeting everything from employment and elections to housing and health care.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he supports measures to continue the use of telemedicine and to temporarily change election laws to streamline absentee voting this fall for those worried about the virus, but he has concerns about the other measures.

Meanwhile, he says the state is facing a budget shortfall of about $540 million because of the pandemic.

The House also passed a bill that would enact tough drinking water standards for a group of toxic chemicals, and provide tens of millions of dollars to help communities in the state meet the rules.

Lawmakers voted 210-116 to put into law the standards that were put forth last year by the state Department of Environmental Services for potentially harmful chemicals.

The standards limit one chemical to a maximum of 12 parts per trillion and another to 15 parts per trillion, far lower than the 70 parts per trillion that the federal Environmental Protection Agency has advised for the chemicals.

- Associated Press