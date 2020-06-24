Vermont News Updates For Wednesday, June 24

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, missing swimmers and more for Wednesday, June 24.

Want VPR's daily news in podcast form? Get up to speed in under 20 minutes with The Frequency every weekday morning. How about an email newsletter? Add our daily email briefing to your morning routine.

The latest coronavirus data:

Loading...

Four new COVID-19 cases

The Vermont Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The positive tests came back with 512 negative ones.

Half of the new cases are in Rutland County, and eight are in Chittenden County. Grand Isle and Windham County have a single new case each.

There are four people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Vermont, and 930 are reported to have recovered.

The state has tested 59,860 people to date, and a total of 56 people have died from the disease. There have been no new deaths in over a week.

- Amy Kolb Noyes and Elodie Reed

Two missing swimmers in Lake Champlain

A missing swimmer is presumed dead in Lake Champlain, near Alburgh Dunes State Park in Alburgh, according to Vermont State Police.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department received an emergency call at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday that an adult man had dived into the water from a boat on the lake and did not resurface despite the efforts of several other people on the vessel to rescue him.

Multiple agencies were expected to resume the search Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a search is underway for a different person who went missing on Lake Champlain at Red Rocks Park yesterday.

WCAX reports that South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis says a call came in around 5:45 p.m. that six people were in a boat and somehow ended up in the water. One is still missing.

- Sam Gale Rosen