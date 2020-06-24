Related Program: 
Vermont News Updates For Wednesday, June 24

By VPR Staff 2 minutes ago
  • Cardboard boxes with labels named chik n zips
    The pre-cooked chicken produced by a Wisconsin company, which is among the free food handed out at events coordinated by the Abbey Group, the Vermont Foodbank and the Vermont National Guard. They're funded by the federal government.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, missing swimmers and more for Wednesday, June 24.

The latest coronavirus data:

Loading...

Four new COVID-19 cases

The Vermont Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The positive tests came back with 512 negative ones.

Half of the new cases are in Rutland County, and eight are in Chittenden County. Grand Isle and Windham County have a single new case each.

There are four people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Vermont, and 930 are reported to have recovered.

The state has tested 59,860 people to date, and a total of 56 people have died from the disease. There have been no new deaths in over a week.

- Amy Kolb Noyes and Elodie Reed

Two missing swimmers in Lake Champlain

A missing swimmer is presumed dead in Lake Champlain, near Alburgh Dunes State Park in Alburgh, according to Vermont State Police.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department received an emergency call at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday that an adult man had dived into the water from a boat on the lake and did not resurface despite the efforts of several other people on the vessel to rescue him.

Multiple agencies were expected to resume the search Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a search is underway for a different person who went missing on Lake Champlain at Red Rocks Park yesterday.

WCAX reports that South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis says a call came in around 5:45 p.m. that six people were in a boat and somehow ended up in the water. One is still missing.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates
Food & Agriculture

As 'Food Box' Program Is Renewed, Questions Remain If It's Best Way To Feed Hungry

By & 19 hours ago
An orange sign reading distribution point with an arrow
Elodie Reed / VPR

Since mid-May, a massive, federally-funded food program has put boxes of food into the hands of thousands of Vermonters. The program has been a boon to farmers and local food companies, but questions persist about whether it’s the best way to feed the hungry.

'Spreading Humility' While Learning Remotely During COVID-19

By Jun 23, 2020
Hussein Amuriin front of Winooski High School sign
Elodie Reed / VPR

Hussein Amuri was in his junior year at Winooski High School when Vermont schools closed in March. After that happened, and until school ended this month, he spent time on the phone every week helping his peers with their school work.

All You Wanted To Know About Coronavirus Vaccine Science But Were Afraid To Ask

By 4 hours ago

Approximately 200 COVID-19 vaccines are being actively developed. All vaccines have one main goal: to prepare a person's immune system to fight off an invading organism should the body encounter it.

How The Pandemic Food Assistance Plan Works, And How It Doesn’t

By , & 8 hours ago
Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
Lara Dickson / For VPR

Getting food to Vermonters in need during the pandemic. Plus: police reform, Springfield Hospital’s bankruptcy filing, and a UVM medical student talks about his experience with DACA.