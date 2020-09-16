Vermont News Updates For Wednesday, September 16

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, the Chittenden County State's Attorney's decision to eliminate cash bail and more for Wednesday, September 16.

The latest coronavirus data:

One new case of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health identified one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, which was in Chittenden County. Another 460 people tested negative.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the disease, and 1,530 people are reported to have recovered.

- Karen Anderson and Elodie Reed

Chittenden County State's Attorney gets rid of cash bail

The top prosecutor in Vermont’s largest county will no longer ask courts to use cash bail to hold people awaiting trial.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George announced the new policy on Wednesday.

Courts use bail – fees a person must pay in order to be released from custody – to compel them to show up for hearings. But George says that system allows wealthy to be released, while poor individuals remain locked up.

In a statement, George said bail doesn’t make communities safer and “only serve to hold poor people in jail on an amount of bail we know they cannot afford.”

George said her office would work with the defense attorneys to get rid of bail from pending cases. She did add that her office may still seek to hold people pre-trial if they believe there is a serious threat to public safety.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Burlington mayor says the city could, but hopefully won't need to, remove protestors from Battery Park

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is not ruling out moving to clear protesters from Battery Park. That's where demonstrators have been camping out for the past three weeks, calling for the removal of three city police officers who've used force against residents in the past two years.

Weinberger though says he hopes the city does not have to take steps to remove protesters.

"We certainly could reach a point where we do have to take further steps to enforce our laws,” he said. “My hope though is that we can reach some kind of substantive resolution instead, where the protesters feel they have been heard and that there has been meaningful progress."

Weinberger has said he has concerns about the safety of protesters and other residents, but he says when he was given a tour of the encampment by protesters, he found it to be orderly and organized.

- Henry Epp

Gov. Phil Scott vetoes climate change bill

Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed the state's newest climate change legislation that would require the state to meet targeted reduced carbon emissions.

Passed by the House and Senate, the Global Warming Solutions Act called for the creation of a climate council to come up with a plan to reduce pollution.

The governor said he agrees with the intent of the bill, but vetoed it Tuesday over concerns that it may "lead to inefficient spending and costly court battles".

According to Seven Days, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson vowed "prompt action" to override the veto.

- Karen Anderson

