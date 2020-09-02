Vermont News Updates For Wednesday, September 2

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, a new report about people's interactions state agencies prior to a fatal overdose and more for Wednesday, September 2.

The latest coronavirus data:

Three more people test positive for COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Two of the cases are in Bennington County and one is in Rutland County. Another 647 people tested negative for the coronavirus.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, and 58 people have died. To date, the state has identified 1,637 cases of the disease, and 139,096 people have been tested.

- Anna Van Dine and Elodie Reed

Report: Majority of Vt. fatal overdose victims had contact with state agency

A new report from the Vermont Health Department found that almost all the victims of fatal drug overdoses in 2017 had contact with at least one state agency prior to their death.

The "Social Autopsy" released Monday found that 98% of the 109 people who died of drug overdoses in 2017 had interacted with at least one state agency. Two-thirds interacted with three or more. The review found many had varied physical and mental health conditions. They also were prescribed more controlled substances than the general Vermont population.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the report will be a valuable resource in helping people with substance use disorders.

- Associated Press

Chester marketing itself as COVID refuge

The town of Chester will spend $10,000 on a marketing campaign directed towards people who might want to move to Vermont during the pandemic.

Chester Town Manager Julie Hance says the town is highlighting its high-speed internet service.

“Now I think is definitely the time to capitalize on that, because people are looking,” Hance said. “People are now doing remote for business, and I don’t think that’s going away. I think those are some permanent changes we’re going to see from COVID.”

Vermont is seeing an increase in home sales and interest from people who want to move away from crowded cities to the south.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Leahy calls on President Trump to calm, not enflame, racial tensions

Sen. Patrick Leahy says President Donald Trump deserves much of the blame for rising racial tensions across this country.

Trump has criticized protesters in Portland, Chicago and Kenosha and has vowed to "restore law and order."

Leahy says the president's actions are enflaming these tensions when he says Trump should be trying to calm things down.

“When he repeats things from discredited right wing websites, yes, he does bear responsibility,” Leahy said. “He is the president. You can't do that as president."

Leahy says it's time for the president to "stop blaming people" and take some responsibility to help reduce racial tensions.

- Bob Kinzel

Vermont health officials: Expect more COVID-19 cases from schools opening, Killington party

Vermont will see more cases of COVID-19 as students return to school this fall, state health officials say.

The state’s contact tracing, rapid containment efforts and cooperation among residents have allowed Vermont to achieve the lowest rate of new cases in the country.

Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan tells Vermont Edition those tools will be needed when new cases are found as schools reopen.

“We haven’t had many outbreaks, sizable ones, but we should absolutely expect that there will be some isolated cases, occasionally clusters,” she said.

Dolan encourages families with school-aged children to be especially vigilant in the coming days in order to start the year as healthy as possible.

The deputy commissioner also noted that while Vermont’s contact tracing has a high success rate – reaching 92% of contacts within 24 hours – this has been the case with a recent outbreak in Killington.

As of Tuesday, 14 confirmed cases have been linked to an Aug. private party of about 40 people at the Summit Lodge hotel. Health officials said they expect to see more cases due to delays in the contact tracing process.

“Some of that is about people not calling back, or not being easily contacted,” Dolan said. “Took a little while for us to get some of the information needed. Because of that, we probably have a little bit of a lag time.”

Current public health rules limit indoor gatherings to 75 people and 150 people outdoors.

- Matthew Smith

Leahy expresses cautious optimism about COVID-19 funding bill

Sen. Patrick Leahy says he's cautiously optimistic that Congress will soon pass a second COVID-19 stimulus package.

Leahy is the vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and he says he believes there will be bipartisan support for legislation that extends special unemployment benefits, provides direct grants to virtually all taxpayers and helps states deal with enormous revenue shortfalls.

"I'm hoping that senators are hearing in both parties the same things I've heard from Vermonters, that they want us to find a solution to this, let people get back to their lives let us get back to normalcy as soon as we can,” Leahy said.

Vermont has received $1.3 billion in pandemic stimulus money so far, and the money has to be spent by Dec. 31. Gov. Phil Scott has argued that states need more leeway in how to use the money.

Leahy says he agrees.

“I've heard the same complaint from other states,” he said. “I think we should have a lot more flexibility. Republicans and Democrats I've talked to are for that. I think we can do it. We ought to have the flexibility how best to use it."

The Senate will return to Washington next week to begin work on the package.

- Bob Kinzel

Canadian man charged after attempting to smuggle pot over U.S.-Canada border

Federal prosecutors say a Canadian man is facing charges stemming from an attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana into the United States from Canada.

Court documents filed Tuesday say Border Patrol agents were watching a spot along the Vermont border with Quebec at about 7:45 p.m. Monday when they first heard and then saw three men carrying large backpacks.

The three men dropped the packs and ran back toward Canada. After agents identified themselves as Border Patrol, one agent fired a taser that incapacitated a suspect later identified as Scott Allen Cameron, a Canadian citizen. It could not immediately be determined if Cameron has an attorney.

- Associated Press

