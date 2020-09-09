Vermont News Updates For Wednesday, September 9

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, additional stimulus checks for August and more for Wednesday, September 9.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont Department of Health reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases identified to date in the state to 1,656.

Of the new cases, one was identified in Franklin and Bennington counties, each.

In Vermont, one person is currently hospitalized with the disease, and four people are hospitalized with symptoms under investigation.

So far, 1,468 people have recovered from confirmed cases of the illness, and there have been 58 deaths. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The state reports it has tested 147,170 people, and 65 people are being monitored as close contacts of confirmed cases.

- Abagael Giles

Vermont House approves stimulus checks for undocumented workers

The Vermont House has approved a bill htat will send $1,200 stimulus checks to Vermont residents who were denied similar federal payments because of their immigration status.

The bill is designed to help more than 1,000 undocumented workers in Vermont's dairy industry.

Many of these dairy jobs have been deemed to be essential positions by federal officials during the pandemic.

Wells River Representative Chip Conquest urged his colleagues to support the bill.

"If we believe that the work is so essential to the state's wellbeing that we have asked them, from the beginning of the pandemic, not to quarantine but to leave their homes and go to their place of work, it would be unjust to deny them the same financial support that all other Vermonters got to help them through these difficult circumstances," Conquest said.

The $5 million measure is expected to be reviewed by the Senate next week.

- Bob Kinzel

Health officials say severity of flu season will depend on public behavior

While some signs from the southern hemisphere suggest that coronavirus precautions will slow the spread of the flu, health officials say that may not be the case for the United States.

Christine Finley, the immunizations program manager at the Department of Health, told Vermont Edition that the issue is whether Americans comply with precautionary health policies.

"The one piece that's a concern is that in many of those countries, people are much more likely to adhere to the social distancing and wearing masks than we have possibly been in the United States," Finley said.

Finley said flu shots are available in Vermont, whether you have insurance or not, and locations to get a vaccine are available on the Vermont Department of Health website.

- Emily Aiken

Vermont Department of Health says it will independently evaluate any COVID-19 vaccine

States have been told by the Centers for Disease Control to prepare for the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next few months.

Vermont Deputy Health Department Commissioner Tracy Dolan told Vermont Edition that when the time comes, Vermont will not distribute any kind of treatment from the CDC without health department approval.

"We will certainly not promote a process or product or any procedure that we don't have comfort with," Dolan said. "So, as much as the CDC may recommend it, we will certainly have our own people look at it."

Dolan said the state must utilize its discretion to ensure the safest option for Vermonters.

Listen to the full conversation, as heard on Vermont Edition.

- Emily Aiken

Some unemployed Vermonters to receive additional stimulus checks

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said that Vermonters who were out of work during August because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive some extra federal unemployment benefits.

Congress initially voted for a plan that provided individuals with an additional $600 a week, but the program expired at the end of July.

The Trump Administration has moved to send an additional $300 a week for the first three weeks of August.

Commissioner Harrington said he hopes to distribute these funds as soon as possible.

"My hope is that we could start issuing checks as early as next week, if not before," Harrington said.

Congress is also working on a second pandemic economic stimulus package that could include money for most Americans and many businesses.

- Bob Kinzel

Gov. Scott says he's confident in Vermont's mail-in voting system

Gov. Phil Scott said he has confidence that Vermont's mail-in voting system will result in an honest tabulation of ballots.

All "active" registered voters in Vermont will be set a General Election ballot in two weeks.

They can mail it back to their town clerk or drop it off in-person on or before election day.

A number of Republican leaders argue that this system could lead to voter fraud, but Scott doesn't agree.

"I think the mail-in type of approach is new," Scott said. "I think it could have been done in a different way. The reality is that's the way it's going to be done in Vermont, and I believe it will be done successfully."

Vermont is one of nine states that will send out ballots to all voters for the November election.

- Bob Kinzel

