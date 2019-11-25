Vermont Officials Want To Close State's Only Juvenile Detention Center

State officials announced they want to close Vermont's only juvenile detention facility next year.

The Department of Children and Families issued a written statement Monday saying the decision "follows years of steady decline" in the number of children held at Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester.

As of last week, no kids were held at the facility. Mike Smith, Vermont's Secretary at the Agency of Human Services, said this is the first time Woodside has been empty since it opened:

"This Administration – through the Agency of Human Services – working with the legislature and community partners has greatly increased community capacity where youth with mental health concerns can be treated in the least restrictive setting possible. This work has led to a significant decline in delinquent youth in custody."

The facility can house kids between the ages of 10 and 17 who are in DCF custody or the criminal justice system. Woodside has recently faced scrutiny over claims of practices that allegedly put kids in “dangerous" conditions.

DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz noted in Monday's statement that the state needs to meet the "changing needs" of kids in Vermont:

“Youth have better outcomes through community-based settings where they remain connected to family and supports. DCF will continue to work with our community partners and will continue to grow capacity to meet the complex needs of acute youth in our care.”

State officials say the Vermont legislature will have to approve the proposal to close Woodside in 2020.