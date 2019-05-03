Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Is Vermont Prepared For A Measles Outbreak?

By & 1 hour ago
  A woman gets a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Pomona, N.Y. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly two-thirds of more than 700 measles cases in the U.S. this year are in New York state.
    A woman gets a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Pomona, N.Y. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly two-thirds of more than 700 measles cases in the U.S. this year are in New York state.
    Seth Wenig / AP

Live call-in discussion: There are now more than 700 cases of measles across the U.S., in the worst outbreak in decades. Vermont public health officials have been working for years to raise vaccination rates for measles and other communicable diseases. We're talking with doctors and state health officials about Vermont's vaccination statistics and how they're preparing for a potential measles outbreak.

Christine Finley, the immunization program manager with the Vermont Department of Health, and Dr. Rebecca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician at The University of Vermont Medical Center, join Vermont Edition to discuss state vaccination rates, treating vaccine-preventable infections, and the questions they hear about vaccinations and vaccine hesitancy.

Share your questions or comments on measles and vaccines below.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

