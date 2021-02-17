Vermont Public Radio Podcast Entry: Brave Little State

As the urgent stories of 2020 compounded, Brave Little State, VPR's people-powered journalism show, continually pivoted to address our listeners' curiosity about COVID-19, racial reckoning and the role of disinformation in the 2020 presidential election.
The audio above includes excerpts from the following episodes:
- Tips From A Homeschooling, Remote-Working Mom (March 20, 2020)
- In A Food Shortage, Could Vermont Farms Feed The Whole State? (May 8, 2020)
- How Are Vermont Prisons Handling COVID-19? (April 17, 2020)
- How To Support Vermonters Of Color: 'Listen To Us' (August 8, 2020)
- Why Do Some Vermonters Display The Confederate Flag? (July 17, 2020)
- These Vermonters Voted For Trump In 2016. What About 2020? (October 6, 2020)