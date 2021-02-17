Vermont Public Radio Podcast Entry: Brave Little State

  • Taking cues from our listeners, Brave Little State documented a tumultous year in Vermont.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

As the urgent stories of 2020 compounded, Brave Little State, VPR's people-powered journalism show, continually pivoted to address our listeners' curiosity about COVID-19, racial reckoning and the role of disinformation in the 2020 presidential election. 

Credit Aaron Shrewsbury

The audio above includes excerpts from the following episodes:

Related Content

Tips From A Home-Schooling, Remote-Working Mom

By & Mar 20, 2020
Two girls on a couch.
Hollie Friot/courtesy

With Vermont schools now closed, many parents are facing a daunting reality. In this installment of Brave Little State, a veteran home-schooling parent and remote worker shares her wisdom.

In A Food Shortage, Could Vermont Farms Feed The Whole State?

By May 8, 2020
Two people in cloth masks handing a tray of plants between each other from the ground and into a truck bed.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Jamie McKenzie of Waterbury originally asked this question in the context of climate change. But the food supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have given it new urgency.

How Are Vermont Prisons Handling COVID-19?

By Apr 17, 2020
Two people wearing masks and blue gloves, filling clear bottles from larger jugs.
Elodie Reed / VPR File

Parole officers doling out hand sanitizer. Inmates cooking for those in quarantine. At the Vermont Department of Corrections, it's all hands on deck.

How To Support Vermonters Of Color: 'Listen To Us'

By & Aug 8, 2020
A composite of numerous photos of people of color.
Images courtesy of individuals, Owen Leavey Photography, Jesse Dawson, Bruce Mount and Bryant Denton/VPR

How can a state that is 94% white do better? Vermonters of color weigh in to answer this listener question.

Why Do Some Vermonters Display The Confederate Flag?

By Jul 17, 2020
A Confederate flag flying from a poll on a building roof along a winding road.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Earlier this summer, Jason Broughton noticed a Confederate flag hanging outside a home in his neighborhood in Barre. It happened to be Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Broughton wondered, was this on purpose? 

These Vermonters Voted For Trump In 2016. What About 2020?

By , & Oct 6, 2020
A handpainted Trump sign on a piece of plywood
Elodie Reed / VPR

With mail-in voting already underway and a president who has COVID-19 — and who has not pledged to accept the results if he loses — we check in with some of his supporters. 