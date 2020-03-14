Related Program: 
Vermont Reports Three New Presumptive Cases Of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health has identified three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. A Windsor County man in his 90s is hospitalized at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in White River Junction. A Washington County man in his 50s is home in isolation, after being treated at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. A Westchester County, New York man in his 50s was evaluated and tested at Springfield Hospital and is now self-isolating.

The health department has now identified four presumptive positive cases in Vermont, and a fifth case that has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first case was reported last Sunday.

“We expected that Vermont would see more cases, and that there likely will be more," Health Commissioner Mark Levine commented. "As Governor Scott said yesterday, the full focus of the state is on minimizing spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We all have a critical role to play in flattening the potential curve of infections, and I ask every Vermonter to visit healthvermont.gov for up to date information about the steps to take to keep themselves and our communities healthy.”

The health department's "contact tracing team" has been investigating the patients' travel history and related community activities. The team is working to identify people who may have been in close contact with the patients. The department said associated individuals will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided guidance, including recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

The news comes a day after Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency, restricting visitor access to longterm care facilities and prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people. The governor did not close all schools, as some states have done, but said he may implement additional measures.

Update 3/14/2020 3:40 p.m.: The Department of Health previously reported the Westchester County resident was hopitalized in Springfield.

