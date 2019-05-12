Vermont State Police Kill Man During Hostage Incident

Vermont State Police say officers shot and killed a man Saturday who was holding a hostage in Tunbridge.

A police news release said officials were looking for Jeremy Potwin, 39, of Bethel for violating his conditions of release and escape from probation and parole.

On Saturday police say they learned Potvin was at a Turnbridge home with a woman he knew.

Potvin allegedly fired numerous shots at police during a standoff with negotiators. Police said he emerged from the house at about 8 p.m., carrying two handguns and holding the woman as hostage. When he pointed a weapon at police, two officers fired, the news release said. He died later at Gifford Hospital. The woman he held was being checked at the hospital “for precautionary reasons.”

Police had said earlier that they were looking for Potwin for questioning about a car chase involving state police. Officials also said he was a suspect in an aggravated assault and kidnapping incident that occurred on Thursday in Braintree.

The names of the officers involved in Saturday's shooting were not released. Under state police policy, they will be placed on administrative leave for a minimum of five days. The incident will be investigated by the Orange County state’s attorney and the state attorney general.