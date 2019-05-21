Related Program: 
Vermont Sues Sackler Family, Owners Of Purdue, For Alleged Role In Opioid Crisis

  • Attorney General TJ Donovan announcing the lawsuit at a press conference on Tuesday. The state is suing eight members of the Sackler family.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chittenden County Superior Court alleges the family that owns Purdue Pharma played a direct role in Vermont's opioid crisis.

The state of Vermont is suing eight members of the Sackler family who served as officers or directors of Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin. The state has a separate pending lawsuit against the company.

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan said these members of the Sackler family are responsible for deceptive marketing practices that led Vermonters to become addicted to opioids.

“The Sacklers directed and approved hiring sales representatives whose job was to visit doctors and persuade them to prescribe more opiates, higher doses of opiates and for longer periods of time. They did this in Vermont,” Donovan said at a press conference announcing the suit.

The state is seeking damages, but Donovan said the lawsuit does not specify how much.

The state is also suing Cardinal Health and McKesson, two companies that distribute opioids.

