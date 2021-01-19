Related Program: 
Vermont Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Cases, Gets Ready For Next Phase Of Vaccine Rollout

  • A snowman sports a mask, hat, sunglasses and tropical button-down in Winooski, Vermont.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has surpassed 10,000 official cases of COVID-19 -- the last state in the nation to reach this milestone. So far, about 30,000 Vermonters have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont, with the next phase of rollout -- for those 75 and older -- scheduled to begin next week. In our weekly update, we check in with state health officials and answer your COVID-19 questions.


Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

