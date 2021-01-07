Vermont: What's Your Response To The U.S. Capitol Insurrection?

Live 9 a.m. discussion: The U.S. Capitol was evacuated Wednesday after hundreds of pro-Trump extremists breached the building. Elected officials, including Vermont's Gov. Phil Scott and Sens. Leahy and Sanders, have called for the resignation or removal of the President Trump for inciting insurrection. This hour, we want to hear what you're thinking, and what kind of conversations you're having, about what happened.

