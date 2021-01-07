Related Program: 
Vermont: What's Your Response To The U.S. Capitol Insurrection?

By & 11 minutes ago
    Pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The mob of protesters tried to overturn America's democratic presidential election and prevent Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
    John Minchillo / Associated Press

Live 9 a.m. discussion: The U.S. Capitol was evacuated Wednesday after hundreds of pro-Trump extremists breached the building. Elected officials, including Vermont's Gov. Phil Scott and Sens. Leahy and Sanders, have called for the resignation or removal of the President Trump for inciting insurrection. This hour, we want to hear what you're thinking, and what kind of conversations you're having, about what happened.

Email your thoughts or call 1-800-639-2211 to join the conversation live at 9.a.m.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 9 a.m.

