Vermont Writer Elizabeth Powell's Debut Novel Looks Beyond The Catalogue

Have you ever leafed through a catalogue and wondered about the behind-the-scenes efforts to get consumers to covet those items? A new book by Vermont writer Elizabeth Powell, called Concerning the Holy Ghost's Interpretation of J. Crew Catalogues, explores this concept.

Powell said the book, which is her first novel, started as a short story before she realized "the characters had much more to say."

The book brings to life the typically anonymous people who create catalogues, including models, photographers and copywriters.

“I was always very curious who these people were,” said Powell. “What was this narrative that somebody was trying to construct in order to get me to buy something? Sort of the idea of the spectacle of the catalogue. It made me want to imagine further who these people might be.”

The latter half of the book centers around a character named Sen. Snelling, which Powell admits she unintentionally drew the name from former Vermont Gov. Richard Snelling.

Powell is an associate professor at Northern Vermont University, editor of Green Mountains Review and the author of two award-winning volumes of poetry, including Willy Loman's Reckless Daughter.

Powell said she has a new book of poems coming out in 2020 and is also working on her second novel.

She will read from Concerning the Holy Ghost's Interpretation of J. Crew Catalogues at Phoenix Books in Burlington on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.