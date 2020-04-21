Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermonters Connect To Nature Through Citizen Science

By & 57 minutes ago
  • Wild parsnip can grow five or more feet tall. Its bright yellow flowers resemble Queen Anne's lace.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Wednesday marks the 50th annual Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a (socially distanced) citizen science activity the whole family can enjoy? This hour, we learn about several nature-focused science initiatives across the state, including the Vermont Spring Backyard BioBlitz and Vermont eBird, and we also hear from you.

Our guests are:

  • Kent McFarland, conservation biologist, photographer, writer, naturalist, and co-founder of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, which is co-sponsoring the Vermont Spring Backyard BioBlitz on iNaturalist
  • Bryan Pfeiffer, writer, biologist, and “boy explorer” based in Montpelier

Broadcast live at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
iNaturalist
Nature
Enviroment
Science

Related Content

Birds Are Still Flying Through The COVID-19 Pandemic

By & Emily Aiken Apr 8, 2020
red-winged black bird sitting in a tree
Putneypics / Flickr

So much has stopped or been put on hold due to COVID-19. But not the birds. This hour, we talk with an avian expert about bird watching during this strange spring.