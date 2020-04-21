Vermonters Connect To Nature Through Citizen Science

Live call-in discussion: Wednesday marks the 50th annual Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a (socially distanced) citizen science activity the whole family can enjoy? This hour, we learn about several nature-focused science initiatives across the state, including the Vermont Spring Backyard BioBlitz and Vermont eBird, and we also hear from you.

Kent McFarland, conservation biologist, photographer, writer, naturalist, and co-founder of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, which is co-sponsoring the Vermont Spring Backyard BioBlitz on iNaturalist

Bryan Pfeiffer, writer, biologist, and "boy explorer" based in Montpelier

Broadcast live at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.