Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermonters Of Faith Turn To Virtual Worship Amidst COVID-19

By & Emily Aiken 47 minutes ago
  • A chalkboard shows symbols of various religions, practices and beliefs.
    A chalkboard shows symbols of various religions, practices and beliefs.
    martinwimmer / iStock

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Passover, Easter and Ramadan all happen this month. But since Gov. Phil Scott issued his "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, religious and spiritual organizations have had to move their services online. This hour, we speak with people of different faiths and ask how they are staying connected to their communities during COVID-19. 

Our guests are:

Share your questions and personal experiences in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on April 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Religion
Coronavirus
Race & Identity

Related Content

Passover Celebrations Take Shape Differently To Work Around The Coronavirus

By editor 10 hours ago

Passover isn't just a holiday with a meal. The meal is the holiday. It's a ritual people make around the table. They gather to eat the same foods, tell the same stories, generation after generation.

"It's a moment of transmitting history, but also transmitting identity. Which is why it's so important to be with family," explains Rabbi Marisa James, director of social justice programming at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York.

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Tuesday, April 7

By VPR Staff 5 hours ago
A red barn with the words "VT Strong" in lights.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Tuesday, April 7.

In Central Vermont, Nonprofits Unite To Address 'Emergency Of The Day'

By 3 hours ago
A person reaches up to grab a crate full of food.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As the economic fallout of COVID-19 tests the strength of social safety nets, a coalition of nonprofits in central Vermont has found a new way to keep pace with demand for services.