Vermonters Of Faith Turn To Virtual Worship Amidst COVID-19

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Passover, Easter and Ramadan all happen this month. But since Gov. Phil Scott issued his "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, religious and spiritual organizations have had to move their services online. This hour, we speak with people of different faiths and ask how they are staying connected to their communities during COVID-19.

Our guests are:

Rev. Don Chatfield, Director and Lead Pastor at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne

Rabbi Amy Joy Small, Senior Rabbi at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington

Pastor Mitch Kindrell, Associate Pastor at Christ Memorial Church in Williston

Broadcast live on April 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.